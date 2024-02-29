PA Launches Tuition Aid Program for EMS Recruitment, Retention

The funding for the tuition assistance program comes from the state’s fireworks tax act, which will distribute $1 million annually for three years, state Sen. Lisa Boscola’s (D-18) office said.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has launched a new program to support emergency medical services personnel by providing tuition assistance for recruitment and retention efforts.

Under the new program, Pennsylvania residents who obtained a state certification as an emergency medical responder, emergency medical technician, advanced emergency medical technician or paramedic after July 1, 2023 are eligible to have a portion of their tuition reimbursed. State-licensed EMS agencies can also receive reimbursement of expenses related to recruitment and retention efforts, up to $1,250 per fiscal year.

“This tuition reimbursement assistance builds on the Shapiro Administration’s support of Pennsylvania’s EMS industry after securing $20.7 million in the 2023-24 budget to increase mileage rates for ambulance services, ensuring that EMS workers and first responders are properly reimbursed for the critical care they provide,” Boscola’s office said. “The investment in EMS protects critical access to health care in a state where EMS agencies respond to nearly 24 million 911 calls each year and 26 percent of the residents live in rural areas.”

More information about reimbursement is available at the Department of Health’s website.

