Barnes & Noble Hosting Author Storytime & Book Drive

The storytime event will take place at 10 a.m. in the Center Valley store’s children’s section and will feature a reading by local author Stacy Gabel of her book “At the Zoo-oo-oo.”

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

In honor of National Read Across America Week, Barnes & Noble in the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley will host a storytime event with local author Stacy Gabel on Saturday, March 2.

The event will take place at 10 a.m. in the Center Valley store’s children’s section and will feature a reading by Gabel of her book “At the Zoo-oo-oo,” song performances and book signings.

As part of the Read Across America Week observance, this weekend Barnes & Noble shoppers can also purchase new books to donate to the Southern Lehigh Public Library. Store associates will have additional details on the book drive. The Promenade Shops Management Office will also be collecting gently used books to donate to SLPL. Donations can be dropped off at the Management Office Monday, March 4 through Friday, March 8 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. The Management Office is located behind Red Robin near AMC Theatres.

As an added incentive to Barnes & Noble customers during Read Across America Week, the Promenade Shops store will be hosting a drawing to win a $50 gift card, with entries accepted Saturday, March 2 through Thursday, March 6.