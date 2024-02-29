Weekend of Whitewater Forecast on Tohickon Creek

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) has announced the schedule for its release of millions of gallons of water from Lake Nockamixon into Tohickon Creek. The releases will create whitewater boating conditions on the creek for two days, on Saturday and Sunday, March 16-17.

The water releases generally take place twice annually–typically during the third weekend of March and the first weekend of November–and draw whitewater paddling enthusiasts from across the Northeast, with many traveling to Ralph Stover State Park near Pipersville, Bucks County, to launch their boats. Experienced kayakers, canoeists and whitewater rafters often take advantage of the 4-mile stretch of Tohickon Creek that winds its way from Ralph Stover State Park to the Delaware River at Point Pleasant.

The water releases are set to begin at 4 a.m. both days, with the whitewater reaching Ralph Stover several hours later. The DCNR’s suggested hours for boating on the rapids at the state park are between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

In order to safely navigate the Class 3 and 4 technical whitewater generated by the release, experienced boating skills are required. Boaters must wear appropriate personal flotation devices, take precautions to prevent hypothermia and use only a craft designed for whitewater activities, DCNR officials said. They added that anyone planning to ride the rapids should follow the American Whitewater Affiliation’s safety code.

As the whitewater release typically increases activity in the state parks, the DCNR is reminding visitors to stay on blazed trails to prevent erosion of native flora and protect fauna, and to consider splitting into smaller groups if and when possible.

For more information about the whitewater release, contact Nockamixon State Park at 215-529-7300 or Delaware Canal State Park at 610-982-5560. Visit DCNR’s website for more information about Pennsylvania’s 124 state parks, and check out DCNR’s Calendar of Events for upcoming events on public lands throughout the state.