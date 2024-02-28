Fountain Hill Restaurant Week to Serve Up Tasty Specials

For the second year in a row, Fountain Hill area restaurants are planning a week of special savings as part of a promotional event to benefit the community.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

The second annual Fountain Hill Restaurant Week will be held from Saturday, March 2 through Sunday, March 10 at seven participating eateries:

Vineyard Di Norma, 505 N. Fiot St., Bethlehem | 610-867-2441

Cuquita Restaurant, 960 Broadway, Fountain Hill | 610-868-5252

Lorenzo’s Italian Family Restaurant, 1402 Broadway, Fountain Hill | 610-867-2777

Kasey Lynn’s on Broadway, 1305 Broadway, Fountain Hill | 610-849-2260

Susquehanna Street Diner, 1701 E. Susquehanna St., Allentown | 610-663-0099

Arelis Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria, 1798 Broadway, Bethlehem |

Gametime Sports Bar & Grille, 1028 Broadway, Fountain Hill | 610-419-4222

The specials each establishment will be offering may be found on the Fountain Hill Community Coalition Facebook page.

The coalition is a community-based nonprofit organization formed in 2023 to help save the borough swimming pool. Since that time the FHCC’s mission has expanded to include efforts to revitalize the borough of Fountain Hill by encouraging community support for its businesses via events such as restaurant week.

For further information about Fountain Hill Restaurant Week, menus and more, contact the participating restaurants listed above by phone or by visiting their website or social media pages.