Fountain Hill Restaurant Week to Serve Up Tasty Specials

2 mins ago
by Josh Popichak
Vineyard di Norma

For the second year in a row, Fountain Hill area restaurants are planning a week of special savings as part of a promotional event to benefit the community.

Fountain Hill Restaurant Week

Lorenzo’s Italian Family Restaurant on Broadway in Fountain Hill is participating in the second annual Fountain Hill Restaurant Week March 2-10. (FILE PHOTO)

Sports Bar Fountain Hill

Gametime Sports Bar & Grille on Broadway is participating in the second annual Fountain Hill Restaurant Week March 2-10. (FILE PHOTO)

The second annual Fountain Hill Restaurant Week will be held from Saturday, March 2 through Sunday, March 10 at seven participating eateries:

Vineyard Di Norma, 505 N. Fiot St., Bethlehem | 610-867-2441
Cuquita Restaurant, 960 Broadway, Fountain Hill | 610-868-5252
Lorenzo’s Italian Family Restaurant, 1402 Broadway, Fountain Hill | 610-867-2777
Kasey Lynn’s on Broadway, 1305 Broadway, Fountain Hill | 610-849-2260
Susquehanna Street Diner, 1701 E. Susquehanna St., Allentown | 610-663-0099
Arelis Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria, 1798 Broadway, Bethlehem | 484-893-4803
Gametime Sports Bar & Grille, 1028 Broadway, Fountain Hill | 610-419-4222

The specials each establishment will be offering may be found on the Fountain Hill Community Coalition Facebook page.

The coalition is a community-based nonprofit organization formed in 2023 to help save the borough swimming pool. Since that time the FHCC’s mission has expanded to include efforts to revitalize the borough of Fountain Hill by encouraging community support for its businesses via events such as restaurant week.

For further information about Fountain Hill Restaurant Week, menus and more, contact the participating restaurants listed above by phone or by visiting their website or social media pages.

Vineyard di Norma Fountain Hill Restaurant

Guests chat as they sample food and drink in The Vineyard Di Norma’s dining room in Fountain Hill. The family-owned restaurant serves modern Italian cuisine in a historic property near St. Luke’s Hospital. (FILE PHOTO)

Josh Popichak

Josh Popichak is the owner, publisher and editor of Saucon Source. A Lehigh Valley native, he's covered local news since 2005 and previously worked for Berks-Mont News and AOL/Patch. Contact him at josh@sauconsource.com.

