Fountain Hill Restaurant Week to Serve Up Tasty Specials

For the second year in a row, Fountain Hill area restaurants are planning a week of special savings as part of a promotional event to benefit the community.
The second annual Fountain Hill Restaurant Week will be held from Saturday, March 2 through Sunday, March 10 at seven participating eateries:
Vineyard Di Norma, 505 N. Fiot St., Bethlehem | 610-867-2441
Cuquita Restaurant, 960 Broadway, Fountain Hill |
Lorenzo’s Italian Family Restaurant, 1402 Broadway, Fountain Hill | 610-867-2777
Kasey Lynn’s on Broadway, 1305 Broadway, Fountain Hill | 610-849-2260
Susquehanna Street Diner, 1701 E. Susquehanna St., Allentown | 610-663-0099
Arelis Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria, 1798 Broadway, Bethlehem | 484-893-4803
Gametime Sports Bar & Grille, 1028 Broadway, Fountain Hill |
The specials each establishment will be offering may be found on the Fountain Hill Community Coalition Facebook page.
The coalition is a community-based nonprofit organization formed in 2023 to help save the borough swimming pool. Since that time the FHCC’s mission has expanded to include efforts to revitalize the borough of Fountain Hill by encouraging community support for its businesses via events such as restaurant week.
For further information about Fountain Hill Restaurant Week, menus and more, contact the participating restaurants listed above by phone or by visiting their website or social media pages.
