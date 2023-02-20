Savor Delicious Meals & Save During Fountain Hill Restaurant Week Feb. 19-25

The saying that “it’s a thrill to live on the Hill” may have to be updated to “it’s a thrill to EAT on the Hill” the week of Feb. 19-25, in honor of the borough’s first Restaurant Week.

The saying that “it’s a thrill to live on the Hill” may have to be updated to “it’s a thrill to EAT on the Hill” the week of Feb. 19-25, in honor of the borough’s first Restaurant Week.

Five establishments located in or near the borough are participating in the Fountain Hill Community Coalition-sponsored event, which will reward patrons with special savings simply for dining on some delicious food.

The goal of the tasty initiative, said FHCC board member Josh Popichak, is to encourage both residents and visitors to support the borough’s “small but mighty” dining scene.

“Fountain Hill is a community that has lost touch with some of its uniqueness over the years, in part due to its close proximity to Bethlehem,” he said. “With this and other events we are planning, the Fountain Hill Community Coalition’s goal is to highlight what makes our community special, and that of course includes our fantastic eateries.”

The five participating restaurants are each offering a different type of deal and serve a wide variety of dishes that will appeal to differing tastes as well budgets.

The Vineyard di Norma (605 N. Fiot St., Bethlehem • 610-867-2441) is offering customers a prix fixe dinner menu for Fountain Hill Restaurant Week; Gametime Sports Bar & Grille (1028 Broadway, Fountain Hill • 610-419-4222) is offering a 10 percent discount on food orders; Lorenzo’s Italian Family Restaurant (1402 Broadway, Fountain Hill • ) has a “Two Can Dine for $39.99” special; Kasey Lynn’s on Broadway (1305 Broadway, Fountain Hill • 610-849-2260)has a free appetizer and dessert offer; and Arelis Italian Restaurant Pizzeria & Grill (1798 Broadway, Bethlehem • will have dine-in and online discounts for their customers.

For more information about the participating restaurants–including hours of operation, menus and reservations–call ahead or visit their websites.

The Fountain Hill Community Coalition was formed last year by a diverse group of residents with a stated goal of reopening the borough’s swimming pool. In order to do that, the group has also undertaken efforts to boost community pride by hosting events that are free and open to the public, such as caroling during the holiday season and a fall clean-up.

FHCC is a registered nonprofit organization and welcomes new participation by current and former residents of the borough, as well as other stakeholders in the community.

See the Fountain Hill Restaurant Week specials below: