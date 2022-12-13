Go ‘Caroling on the Hill’ This Weekend

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

With so many obligations and so little time in which to meet them, for many people the holidays can feel more like a race to the finish line than a season to be savored.

So it can be easy to forget about the joy of simple pastimes, such as Christmas caroling.

That’s one of the reasons a diverse group of Fountain Hill residents are working to infuse their community with holiday spirit as they endeavor to save the borough’s swimming pool and take other steps to restore a sense of pride among “Hillers.”

This Saturday, Dec. 17, they will do that with “Caroling on the Hill” from 5 to 7 p.m.

Everyone who enjoys singing–regardless of skill level–is invited to meet at the flagpole across from the Little League field on Stanley Avenue (behind Wawa). From there, carolers will walk the neighborhoods, spreading holiday cheer and accepting donations to help fund the work that the nonprofit Fountain Hill Community Coalition is doing.

The evening of caroling will actually be the group’s second such outing in as many weeks.

Last weekend, about a dozen adults and children traversed many of the borough streets south of Broadway, stopping at homes that appeared to be occupied and singing holiday favorites like “Deck the Halls,” “Frosty the Snowman” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” much to the delight of some rather surprised residents.

One grandmother in a brightly lit twin home on S. Lynn Street was in the middle of baking cookies when the carolers arrived, and followed them down a nearby alley with a plate of fresh-out-of-the-oven chocolate chippers in a spontaneous gesture of gratitude.

The FHCC will provide printed songbooks for carolers, who are encouraged to bring LED lanterns and dress festively, as well as warmly.

The Carolers on the Hill plan to begin along Delaware Avenue and see how far the evening–and the spirit of Christmas–carries them.

To learn more about the Fountain Hill Community Coalition and receive updates about future events–such as an inaugural Fountain Hill Restaurant Week that is planned for Feb. 19-25, 2023–follow the group’s Facebook page or email mzovkofhcc@gmail.com.