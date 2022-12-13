SVHS Cheerleaders Heading to National Championship in Orlando

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

In the midst of the holiday season, a talented group of athletes from Saucon Valley High School are excitedly preparing for a major undertaking: competing in a national championship.

The high school’s Competition Cheerleaders recently earned the right to compete at the National High School Cheerleading Championship in Orlando, Fla., in February, which head coach KristiJoy Fedorowicz noted will be their first “opportunity to showcase their talent and hard work at this national level.”

Fedorowicz said their recent triumph at the regional level in the Poconos also marked the first time since 2012 that a group of Saucon Valley cheerleaders had competed in the traditional division at a cheerleading competition.

“And for the first time ever, they…earned a bid to the most prestigious high school cheerleading competition in America,” she said.

In order to fund their travel, the team is currently fundraising via a GoFundMe page Fedorowicz created. Their goal is to raise $10,000 through crowdfunding, and to find additional financial support from local sponsors. As of Dec. 13, nearly $800 had been raised by the GoFundMe campaign and sponsorships at a variety of levels were available.

A Google form that lists the sponsorship levels is available for individuals and businesses interested in supporting the team. Sponsors will be recognized with their names or logos printed on a shirt.

Donations can also be given directly to a cheerleader or mailed to the team. Checks should be made payable to SVHS Competition Cheer and mailed to Saucon Valley High School, 2100 Polk Valley Road, Hellertown, PA 18055.