Charles Louis Gubish, 103, of Bethlehem (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Charles Louis Gubish (1919 – 2022)

Charles Louis Gubish, 103, of Bethlehem, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022 at Bethlehem Manor. He was the husband of the late Ethel A. (Donchez) Gubish, who died July 24, 1998. Charles was born in Wassergass, Pa., on Feb. 2, 1919 to the late Lawrence Sr. and Magdelena (Lazar) Gubish. He served our country faithfully in the Marine Corps during World War II. Wounded in action, he was a Purple Heart recipient. He participated in action against the enemy at Iwo Jima, Volcano Island and the Pacific Theater. Charles retired as Captain of the former Bethlehem Steel Fire Company after 42 years of service. He was a member of the former St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church, Bethlehem. Charles was past Treasurer of the St. Joseph Society and a life member of the First Windish Fraternal Benefit Society. He was a member of the Edward H. Ackerman American Legion Post 397, Hellertown.

SURVIVORS

Son: Richard W. Sr. (Charlotte) Gubish of Bethlehem; 7 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 20 great-great-granchildren. He was predeceased by son: Charles A. Gubish; siblings: Larry C. Gubish, Mary Keleman, Grace Kuscan, Agnes Pinter, Alma Moretz, Helen Barbarics, William Gubish and Edward Gubish.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 at the Connell Funeral Home Inc., 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem. The calling hour will be followed by a service at 11 a.m. The interment with military honors will conclude services at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. Online condolences may be shared at ConnellFuneral.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the School Sisters of St. Francis, 395 Bridle Path Road, Bethlehem, PA 18017.