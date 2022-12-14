Mildred J. (Arndt) Bright of Bingen (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Mildred J. (Arndt) Bright (1930 – 2022)

Mildred J. (Arndt) Bright of Bingen went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022 at Atria Senior Living Center, Bethlehem, under Hospice care. She was born Sept. 18, 1930 in Vera Cruz. She was the eldest daughter of the late Earl E. Arndt and Anna (Kline) Arndt. Millie worked at Hellertown Manufacturing Company (Champion Spark Plugs) in the Packing Department for 30 years and retired in 1981. She married Wilmer E. Bright on Dec. 25, 1947 in Bingen. He predeceased her in 1992. They enjoyed 45 years of marriage together. Christ and the church were central in their lives, and Millie was often soloist for church services and weddings. Her church life included Ebenezer New Reformed Church in Bingen, Pa., and East Swamp Mennonite Church in Quakertown.

SURVIVORS

She is survived by son: Richard G. Bright (Judi) of Barrington, Ill.; granddaughters: Shannon (Tim) Meyers of Landisville, Sheila (Chris) Lenhart of Quarryville; and four step-grandchildren. She was great-grandmother to several great-grandchildren. Her only surviving sibling is a brother: Barry (Rosalie) Arndt of Bechtholdsville, Pa. She was predeceased by six other siblings: Osborn, Lynnwoord, Kenneth, Sandra, Charlotte and Earl Arndt Jr. Millie was a woman of great faith and was dearly loved by family and friends.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Bingen Sunrise Memorial Cemetery, Bingen. Online expressions of sympathy can be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ebenezer New Reformed Church and/or East Swamp Mennonite Church.