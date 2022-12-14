Man Threatened With Gun in Road Rage Incident at Qmart: Police

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Richland Township Police are investigating a road rage incident they said happened Saturday in the Quakertown Farmers Market parking lot.

In a post published Wednesday on the department’s Crimewatch site, police said the incident involved two male drivers and happened around 12:45 p.m. outside the popular Station Road business, which is colloquially known as Qmart.

“The victim stated the suspect approached his vehicle, lifted his shirt to show a pistol in his waistband and then pulled the gun out of his waistband while making threats towards the victim,” police said in the post. “The suspect then fled in (a) Chevrolet Silverado.”

Police described the suspect as “a thin white male in his late 20s to early 30s, approximately 6 feet tall and wearing a black jacket.”

Anyone with information about the suspect should contact Ofc. Nick Costa of the Richland Township Police Department at 215-536-9500 or nickc@richlandtownshippd.org.