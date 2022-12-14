Hellertown Man Pleads Guilty in 2021 Stabbing Case

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

A 37-year-old Hellertown man pleaded guilty Wednesday to stabbing and injuring his wife at their borough home a little over a year ago.

According to court records and published reports, Joshua Lee Hoch pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted homicide in the Northampton County Court of Common Pleas.

At the time of the Dec. 6, 2021 attack, borough police said the victim had suffered “multiple lacerations and puncture wounds to her back, arms and extremities” and was later treated for her injuries, which were determined to be non-life-threatening.

When police arrived at the scene, they said Hoch was found in possession of “a blood-covered, edged weapon” outside the couple’s home in the 300 block of Magnolia Road.

Hoch was initially charged with Felony 1 attempted criminal homicide, Felony 1 aggravated assault, Felony 2 aggravated assault, Misdemeanor 1 terroristic threats, Misdemeanor 2 recklessly endangering another person, Misdemeanor 2 simple assault and Misdemeanor 1 possessing instruments of a crime and committed to Northampton County Prison in lieu of $500,000 straight bail.

According to the docket filed in Hoch’s case, he remains in Northampton County Prison awaiting sentencing, which Channel 69 News reported will take place in February.

Hoch is represented by attorney Steven Mills of Asteak Law Offices in Easton, per records.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 10 at 9 a.m., according to the docket.