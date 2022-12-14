Lower Saucon Man Charged With Assault, Terroristic Threats

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

A 21-year-old Lower Saucon Township man has been charged with assault and making terroristic threats, after police say he shoved a woman and allegedly threatened to kill her.

According a criminal complaint filed by township police in Northampton County District Court 03-2-04, Jason Eric Nuel Jr., of the 1500 block of Concord Lane, allegedly assaulted and threatened the woman at his home on the morning of Oct. 30.

That afternoon, she visited police headquarters to report the alleged incident, police said.

According to an affidavit of probable cause included with the criminal complaint, “during the incident Jason Nuel Jr. shoved the victim to the ground and stated he was going to buy a gun, kill (the woman) and then kill himself.”

“The victim stated Nuel Jr. has access to guns and knows (where is staying),” it said.

Police obtained a warrant for Nuel’s arrest but didn’t take him into custody until earlier this week, according to information published on the department’s Crimewatch site.

Nuel’s preliminary arraignment on charges of Misdemeanor 1 terroristic threats, Misdemeanor 2 simple assault and a summary charge of harassment was held Dec. 10 before Judge Sandra McClure, according to the court docket filed in his case.

His preliminary hearing–which had been scheduled for Thursday–has been postponed, clerk at the district court in Lower Saucon Township confirmed Wednesday.

According to Nuel’s docket, as of Wednesday he was being held in the Northampton County Prison in lieu of $30,000 straight bail.

Nuel is being represented by the Northampton County Public Defender’s Office, it said.

Note: All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This story was compiled using information from the Lower Saucon Township Police Department and from Northampton County court records.