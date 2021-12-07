Man Charged Following Magnolia Road Stabbing: Hellertown Police

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

One person is in custody and there is no ongoing danger to the public following a stabbing in Hellertown Monday night, borough police chief Robert Shupp said Tuesday.

In a news release issued late Tuesday afternoon, police identified the individual charged in the stabbing as 36-year-old Joshua Lee Hoch, who they said was found to be in possession of “a blood-covered, edged weapon” on the front lawn of 302 Magnolia Road when officers arrived at the scene of a reported “domestic assault in progress” shortly before 11 p.m. Monday.

Police said officers also located a female victim who was identified as Hoch’s spouse seated near the home, having suffered “multiple lacerations and puncture wounds to her back, arms and extremities.”

According to the news release, the woman was determined to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the alleged attack, in which police said a neighbor intervened after witnessing “a portion of the assault in progress in front of the residence.”

The release also indicated that Hoch was treated for a hand injury before being released to police custody.

Channel 69 News reported Tuesday that two ambulances were observed at the scene Monday night, with one person being treated inside each vehicle.

According to Hellertown Police and Northampton County court records, Hoch has been charged with Felony 1 attempted criminal homicide, Felony 1 aggravated assault, Felony 2 aggravated assault, Misdemeanor 1 terroristic threats, Misdemeanor 2 recklessly endangering another person, Misdemeanor 2 simple assault and Misdemeanor 1 possessing instruments of a crime.

Following a preliminary arraignment before Judge Alan Mege in District Court 03-2-04 in Lower Saucon Township Tuesday, Hoch was committed to the Northampton County Prison in lieu of $500,000 straight bail, the news release indicated.

As of late Tuesday afternoon, the criminal court docket filed in Hoch’s case did not list an attorney for him and a preliminary hearing date had not yet been set.

Note: All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This story was compiled using information from the Hellertown Police Department and Northampton County court records.