Vineyard di Norma Celebrates New Beginning with Ribbon-Cutting

Although the Prosseda family took over Fountain Hill’s The Vineyard restaurant nearly a year-and-a-half ago, the transition to a new type of Italian eatery has been an evolutionary process. That evolution included changing the landmark dining destination’s name to The Vineyard di Norma earlier this year; a new beginning that was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting held Thursday.

Est. Read Time: 6 mins

Although the Prosseda family took over Fountain Hill’s The Vineyard restaurant nearly a year-and-a-half ago, the transition to a new type of Italian eatery has been an evolutionary process.

That evolution included changing the landmark dining destination’s name to The Vineyard di Norma earlier this year; a new beginning that was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting held Thursday.

The casual event included a food and drink tasting and was organized in partnership with the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Local elected officials in attendance included State Rep. Jeanne McNeill (D-133), Fountain Hill council president Norman Blatt, Fountain Hill council member Jamie Johnson and Fountain Hill mayor Michael Johnson, as well as a representative from state Sen. Nick Miller’s office (D-14), Connor Corpora.

Acknowledging her roots in the Fountain Hill area, which she called her “old stomping ground,” McNeill recalled working at the restaurant alongside her father when it was the 1894 Inn.

“I just want to wish all of you the best, and I definitely will be back for dinner,” she said.

The building that today houses The Vineyard di Norma was originally home to the Fountain Hill Hotel, according to information included in a proclamation that was read by Jamie Johnson.

After the hotel ceased operations in the 1960s, the 1894 Inn opened in its place.

The next era began in 1990, when the DiMatteo family purchased the property and opened The Vineyard there. The DiMatteos went on to successfully operate the restaurant for nearly three decades, before selling the business to the Prossedas in 2021.

The restaurant’s updated name references the community in Italy in which the family has its ancestral roots–Norma, which is located southeast of Rome in the country’s Lazio region–and where they still have relatives who they visit as often as possible.

Along with the name, under the supervision of Chef Luke Prosseda, the menu at The Vineyard di Norma has also been updated with a focus on fresh, modern Italian recipes.

Luke Prosseda is a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America and has worked with James Beard Award-winning chefs at other establishments.

His sister, Rachael Prosseda, oversees the restaurant’s front of house, and both siblings work side-by-side with their parents, Cindy and Matt Prosseda, running the restaurant’s daily operations.

“If Mom and Dad aren’t on the floor, you can be sure they’re working behind the scenes to ensure every customer has a satisfying experience,” the Vineyard di Norma’s website notes.

Rachael Prosseda said her family has enjoyed the process of making the restaurant their own and promised to continue the traditions of excellent food and top-notch service for which it is known.

The Vineyard di Norma is located at 605 Fiot St., Fountain Hill, Pa. The restaurant is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Reservations can be made online, and more information along with the current menu is available on the restaurant’s website.

Code Embed: No embed code was found for CODE353

To see regular updates, follow The Vineyard di Norma on Instagram (@vineyarddinorma).

The Vineyard di Norma was one of half a dozen restaurants that participated in the inaugural Fountain Hill Restaurant Week in February. After receiving positive feedback about the event from both restaurant owners and patrons, organizers from the nonprofit Fountain Hill Community Coalition said recently that they hope to make Restaurant Week in the borough an annual tradition.