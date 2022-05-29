Fun Day Trips: Bucks County’s Ralph Stover State Park

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

Less than an hour south of the Lehigh Valley is one of the Pennsylvania state park system’s hidden gems. Ralph Stover State Park occupies a narrow gorge, plateau and island along the Delaware River in Plumstead and Tinicum townships, Bucks County.

With its sometimes challenging topography, the park is popular with rock climbers and hikers of varying skill levels, but it’s also a fine place in which to relax and enjoy nature.

The Tohickon Creek flows through the park on its way to the Delaware, providing opportunities for whitewater rafting as well as stone skipping and wading along the way.

One of the most striking points of interest in Ralph Stover State Park is the lookout at High Rocks, atop an escarpment above the creek. On a clear day, the views are stunning.

There are rustic stone pavilions interspersed throughout the park along with picnic areas, public restrooms, several gravel parking lots and other amenities for use by park visitors.

Getting to Ralph Stover State Park

Ralph Stover State Park is located off Rt. 32, approximately two miles north of Point Pleasant, Pa. The park’s address is 6011 State Park Road, Pipersville, Pa.

For more information about it, visit the park’s webpage on the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources website.