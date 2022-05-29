Scott Babashak, 54 (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Scott Babashak (1967 – 2022)

Scott Babashak passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack on Friday, May 27. He is survived by his wife, Liz, daughter, Sophie, and his parents, Don and Deb Babashak, along with his in-laws, Jack and Cynthia Keptner, Becky Keptner, Bill Schaninger, John and Katrina Keptner, and niece and nephew, Vaughn Kaye and Dante Keptner, and his cousins, Chari and Ira Diamant, Kathryn Diamant and Mary Biggs, Aunt Jane Babashak, and cousins Jill and Rachel Babashak.

Scott was born on July 10, 1967 in Trenton, N.J., and grew up in Hamilton. After graduating from Rider College he started his career in New York City at NBC, spending many years in television news, eventually meeting the love of his life at WFMZ-TV in Allentown. Scott and Liz started working at KTXL in Sacramento where the joy of his life, Sophie, was born. Returning home to be with their family and friends, Scott and Liz built a wonderful life in the Lehigh Valley. Scott was an active member of the community as a financial advisor, avid golfer and acclaimed backyard brick oven pizza chef. Scott enjoyed celebrating holiday feasts and joyfully singing along at Seder celebrations, even when he didn’t know the words. He was Uncle Funny. He loved his cats, his friends, and above all else, his family.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to a visitation period from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown, Pa., which will be followed by a service at 6 p.m. Online expressions of sympathy can be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Scott’s name to the shelter from which Liz, Scott and Sophie rescued Mario and Luigi: Peaceable Kingdom, Whitehall, Pa., or to the Hellertown Area Library, which Scott felt so strongly about saving.