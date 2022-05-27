Breadfermented: Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market Vendor of the Week

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

Credit: Chris Christian

There’s a saying, “A day without bread is like a day without sunshine,” which for patrons of one of the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market’s newest vendors may very well hold true.

Based in the Hellertown area, Breadfermented is this week’s Vendor of the Week.

The small, artisan bakery specializes in creating loaves full of flavor, but without the preservatives of the overly fluffy breads one might run across in a supermarket aisle.

They also put time into the fermentation of the unique doughs that become their loaves.

As their website states, bread made from dough that has been fermented is easier to digest, has more flavor, is lower on the glycemic index and is “perfect for people who suffer from gluten sensitivities.”

“One hundred percent of the flour we use is fermented for at least 36 hours in order to break down gluten and enhance flavors,” it says. “Our aim and desire is to provide high quality, thoughtfully produced, healthy and easily digestible breads which are delicious!”

Breads offered by Breadfermented include Fermented Sourdough Sandwich Bread, Fermented Sourdough Japanese Milk Bread and Everything But the Bagel Sourdough Boule, all of which may be ordered online.

You can also find Breadermented on Facebook and Instagram.

Before you head to this weekend’s market, also check out our recent Vendor of the Week profiles of Marie’s Soap Co. and FD Market. Visit the farmers’ market’s new website, SVFMPA.com, for a list of vendors and follow the market on Facebook and Instagram for updates and information about performances, classes and other upcoming events.

Sunday’s live musical entertainment will be provided by Arianne Rox.

Stop by the information booth while you’re there to pick up some farmers’ market apparel–hats, tees, hoodies and other items are available–and to learn more about it.

The 2022 Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market is open Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine, through Nov. 20.

Visitors will find its 30-plus vendors in two rows spread across the field next to the Hellertown Area Library, which is located at 409 Constitution Ave., Hellertown, PA 18055. Free parking is available in the library lot as well as along Constitution Avenue.