Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market Vendor of the Week: FD Market

Credit: Chris Christian

If you’re someone who is concerned about environmental sustainability, you’re going to enjoy learning more about one of the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market’s newest vendors.

FD Market sells environmentally-friendly products as a sustainable goods shop and zero-waste refillery, which means that their products are available at the market in refillable, eco-friendly containers. You can also bring your own containers to stock up on what they sell, which includes everything from hair conditioner to lotion to dish soap.

Learn more about them in a ‘Vendor of the Week’ video produced by the farmers’ market.

In addition to hosting more than 30 regular vendors, this weekend’s market will play host to a special event being held in nearby Dimmick Park.

Lehigh Valley Osteopathy for Everyone, which is owned by the operators of Doctor’s Orders at the market, will host a Kids Yoga Class taught by kids from 11 to 11:45 a.m. in the grassy circle at the park. The class is open to kids of all ages, however children 5 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. No experience is necessary, and participants should bring a yoga mat or towel to use on the ground.

Next Sunday, May 22, the market will host its first Art in the Park of the season, with raffles and other surprises. Art in the Park is a collective of local artisans who sell their wares every fourth Sunday.

Every Sunday visitors can look forward to a live musical performance at the market. This weekend, renowned veteran folk artist Dave Fry will be the featured performer at SVFM.

Be sure to visit the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market’s new website, SVFMPA.com, for a list of this year’s vendors, and also follow the farmers’ market on Facebook and Instagram for updates and information about performances, classes and other upcoming events.

The market is open Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine, through Nov. 20.

It is held on the field next to the Hellertown Area Library, which is located at 409 Constitution Ave., Hellertown, PA 18055. Free parking is available in the library lot and along Constitution Avenue.

Well-behaved dogs are welcome at the market as long as they are leashed.

For more information about vending at the market or becoming a sponsor, click here.