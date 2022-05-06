Array of Vendors, Giveaways Enliven Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market

Est. Read Time: 7 mins
Credit: Chris Christian
A shopper visits Doctor’s Orders at the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market Sunday, which was opening day for the 17th season.
The Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market opened for its 17th season with a ribbon-cutting and crowds Sunday. That was just the start of some great things to come for patrons this year.
In addition to a reusable bag giveaway that will continue this Sunday, May 8 (while supplies last), in celebration of Mother’s Day the first 100 moms to visit the market will receive a free flower from Moon Gate Farms, which is also the Vendor of the Week.
The market’s volunteers will also continue to hand out free sunflower seeds along with instructions for anyone who would like to participate in the annual Sunflower Contest, sponsored by Lost River Caverns.
Branded SVFM t-shirts, hoodies and premium, heavy-duty canvas tote bags ideal for transporting your weekly food haul will be available for purchase at the market information booth, which is centrally located among the rows of vendors.
Visitors to the booth are also encouraged to sign up for the market’s email list. Subscribers will receive regular updates about special events and much more.
New to the market this week will be coffee vendor Mad Catter, who will join more than 30 other vendors offering locally-grown produce, pasture-raised meats, eggs, farm-fresh dairy products, baked goods, prepared foods, flowers, plants, honey, soap, mead, kombucha, tea, mushrooms, peanut butter, popcorn, dog treats and much more.
Every fourth Sunday at this season’s market there will also be a craft vendor collective called Art in the Park, with raffles and other surprises.
Be sure to visit the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market’s new website, SVFMPA.com, for a full list of vendors, and follow the farmers’ market on Facebook and Instagram for updates.
The market is open Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine, through Nov. 20.
It is held on the field next to the Hellertown Area Library, which is located at 409 Constitution Ave., Hellertown, PA 18055. Free parking is available in the library lot and along Constitution Avenue, which is adjacent to Dimmick Park.
Well-behaved dogs are welcome at the market as long as they are leashed.
For more information about vending at the market or becoming a sponsor, click here. Please note that pictured below are just some of the market’s 30-plus vendors. Some vendors will be opening stands later in the season, so be sure to stay tuned for updates.
Photos by Chris Christian
Wedzonka of Kunkletown, Monroe County, is one of the market’s newest vendors. The Polish food business offers pierogies, smoked meats and cheeses, and other eastern European delicacies.
The Colony Meadery is a local producer of meads and hard ciders.
Epic Acre Farm is a small-scale, regenerative non-certified organic farm growing many varieties of heirloom vegetables. Specialties include tomatoes, salad greens, hot sauces, tomato sauce and smoked and dried chile spice. Sign up for their weekly emails by emailing epicacrefarm@yahoo.com.
Untamed Ferments is the place to pick up kombucha at the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market, be it by the cup or the grower-ful.
Above, promoting the market’s annual Sunflower Contest is Emily, a newly-recruited volunteer. The contest is sponsored by Lost River Caverns and rewards the person who grows the biggest sunflower seed head with a prize in September. It is free to enter, and seed packets along with instructions for growing your sunflowers will be available from volunteers this Sunday.
Fairfield Farms Inc. produces delicious artisan preserves, jams, jellies and condiments.
Pictured are some of the volunteers who are making this year’s Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market possible, including (from left) SVFM board members Josh Popichak, Licia Grim, Paul Farruggia and Maria Schaller. Pictured at right is volunteer Joe Schaller. (Not pictured are board members Becky Keptner and Cindy Kokkinos.)
New to the market this year, FD Market is the Lehigh Valley’s first sustainable goods and zero waste refill shop. The Emmaus-based business offers low-waste staples for household and personal care.
It isn’t hard to find smiles at the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market; particularly on a sunny day.
Macungie Mountain Herb Farm specializes in dried and prepared homegrown herbal teas and fresh-squeezed lemonade with herbal, floral and fruit infusions. Prepared foods are also available.
Tomblers Home Bakery is one of the market’s longest-serving vendors. Along with traditional Welsh pasties, the bakery offers a variety of sweet and savory products to please every palate.
Mediterra sells a variety of Mediterranean-influenced foods, including a selection of olive oils.
If you plan to buy flowers for mom for Mother’s Day, the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market’s vendors will have you covered.
Whether they’re for yourself or for someone else, fresh flowers and plants from the market are always a good choice.
With regular watering and a little sunshine, it’s amazing what you can grow in your garden. 😳🌞
The Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market is a fun–and relaxing–destination for all ages.
Bada Bing-Bada Boom Bakery specializes in New York-style baked goods, including Italian cookies, black and white cookies, cannoli and much more. Via their website they offer advance ordering (by Wednesday) for Sunday pickup at the market.
Mushroom aficionados flock to Mainly Mushrooms at the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market for the tastiest fungi around.
Kids of all ages will enjoy the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market. For older children, there is a large playground in Dimmick Park, across the street from the library.
Fiddlehead ferns–a springtime delicacy in Pennsylvania–were available at Sunday’s market.
Christine & Co. provided live music for Sunday’s farmers’ market. Each week a different individual or group performs there. On Sunday, May 8 the featured performer will be Bill Ihling, and Dave Fry will perform on May 15.
There is plenty of room to move around at the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market, which is held on a large field next to the Hellertown Area Library every Sunday from early May through late November.