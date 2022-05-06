Array of Vendors, Giveaways Enliven Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market

Est. Read Time: 7 mins

Credit: Chris Christian

The Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market opened for its 17th season with a ribbon-cutting and crowds Sunday. That was just the start of some great things to come for patrons this year.

In addition to a reusable bag giveaway that will continue this Sunday, May 8 (while supplies last), in celebration of Mother’s Day the first 100 moms to visit the market will receive a free flower from Moon Gate Farms, which is also the Vendor of the Week.

The market’s volunteers will also continue to hand out free sunflower seeds along with instructions for anyone who would like to participate in the annual Sunflower Contest, sponsored by Lost River Caverns.

Branded SVFM t-shirts, hoodies and premium, heavy-duty canvas tote bags ideal for transporting your weekly food haul will be available for purchase at the market information booth, which is centrally located among the rows of vendors.

Visitors to the booth are also encouraged to sign up for the market’s email list. Subscribers will receive regular updates about special events and much more.

New to the market this week will be coffee vendor Mad Catter, who will join more than 30 other vendors offering locally-grown produce, pasture-raised meats, eggs, farm-fresh dairy products, baked goods, prepared foods, flowers, plants, honey, soap, mead, kombucha, tea, mushrooms, peanut butter, popcorn, dog treats and much more.

Every fourth Sunday at this season’s market there will also be a craft vendor collective called Art in the Park, with raffles and other surprises.

Be sure to visit the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market’s new website, SVFMPA.com, for a full list of vendors, and follow the farmers’ market on Facebook and Instagram for updates.

The market is open Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine, through Nov. 20.

It is held on the field next to the Hellertown Area Library, which is located at 409 Constitution Ave., Hellertown, PA 18055. Free parking is available in the library lot and along Constitution Avenue, which is adjacent to Dimmick Park.

Well-behaved dogs are welcome at the market as long as they are leashed.

For more information about vending at the market or becoming a sponsor, click here. Please note that pictured below are just some of the market’s 30-plus vendors. Some vendors will be opening stands later in the season, so be sure to stay tuned for updates.

Photos by Chris Christian