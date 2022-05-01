Busy Opening Day for 2022 Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market

Est. Read Time: 5 mins

Sunny skies and smiles were what greeted visitors on the first day of the 2022 Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market in Hellertown Sunday.

The market kicked off its 17th season with more than 30 local vendors selling everything from kombucha to bread to flowers to farm-fresh produce, cheese, eggs and much more.

At 10 a.m., a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce was held to celebrate the beginning of the new season. Remarks were made by U.S. Rep. Susan Wild (D-7), state Rep. Bob Freeman (D-136), Mayor David Heintzelman and others who attended and helped the SVFM board cut the ribbon.

A highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of a custom-embroidered blanket to longtime market manager Terry Boos. Boos, of Hellertown, stepped down from that role before the start of the new season, but remains an active market volunteer.

As one of the original volunteers who helped found the market in 2006–when it was located in a downtown bank parking lot–Boos has witnessed many opening days, and he remarked that Sunday’s crowd was the largest he has ever seen.

Some vendors ran low on or ran out of products due to the overwhelming turnout, but as several board members explained, it can be difficult to gauge what turnout will be like and a crowd as large as the one that came out Sunday is a “good problem” to have.

As part of the opening day festivities, market volunteers gave out reusable tote bags with the SVFM’s logo emblazoned on them to shoppers who stopped by the information booth. Since supplies of the free bags were depleted Sunday, there will be another round of free bags offered on Sunday, May 8, when the market will be open for Mother’s Day.

Sunday’s live musical performance was by local group Christine & Company. Each week throughout the season the market hosts a local performer. Next week’s will be Bill Ihling.

For more information about the market, visit SVFMPA.com and follow it on Facebook and Instagram.

The market is also once again hosting its annual Sunflower Contest, sponsored by Lost River Caverns. Free seeds are available to any local residents who want to participate.

The 2022 Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market is open Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (rain or shine) through Nov. 20. It is located next to the Hellertown Area Library at 409 Constitution Ave., Hellertown, Pa., across the street from Dimmick Park.