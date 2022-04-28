Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market Kicks Off New Season Sunday, May 1

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

If you’ve missed the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market over the winter months, the good news is that it will soon return to its location right next to the Hellertown Area Library.

The market kicks off its 2022 season–which runs through Nov. 20–this Sunday, May 1.

More than 30 local vendors will be on hand selling a wide variety of locally-grown or locally-prepared products, including vegetables, breads, eggs, meats, flowers and more.

This season the SVFM will welcome several new vendors offering vegan options, nut-free baked goods and specialty cheeses, along with a vast array of local, organic produce.

Vendors you can expect to see at the market this year include Alice’s Natural Nibbles, Angry Viking Jerky, Bada Bing-Bada Boom Bakery, Bam’s Carrot Cake, Bechdolt’s Orchard, Benny Dean’s Bakery, Breadfermented, Colony Meadery, Cranberry Creek Farm, Doctor’s Orders, Epic Acre Farm, Everything Dumplings, Fairfield Farms, FD Market, Flint Hill Farm, Four Monkeys Coffee, Macungie Mountain Herb Farm, Mainly Mushrooms LLC, Marie’s Soap Company, Mediterra, Moon Gate Farms, Peanut Butter N More, Popcorn Pit, Ridge Valley Farm LLC, Rockstar Dog Bakery, Rolling Pin Pastries, SunDrop Farm, Thaler Farms, Tombler’s Home Bakery, Untamed Ferments and Vegan Trays.

Each week the music will host live music, and the fourth Sunday of each month it will be home to Art in the Park: a collective of local artisans. The dates for Art in the Park this season are May 22, June 26, July 24, Aug. 28, Sept. 25 and Oct. 23. Each Art in the Park Sunday will also feature a raffle to win a beautiful work by a local artist. Every purchase from a local artisan will qualify the purchaser for a raffle entry.

Performing on opening day will be the group Christine & Company. Bill Ihling will perform Sunday, May 8, and Dave Fry will be the guest performer on Sunday, May 15.

Dogs are welcome at the market, as long as they are well-behaved and leashed.

Free parking is available along Constitution Avenue as well as in the library’s parking lot.

Sponsorship opportunities are available at various levels, with more information about them listed on the market’s new website, SVMFPA.com. Information about this year’s vendors, how to become a vendor and upcoming special events may also be found there.

The market is also still in need of volunteers to help with the weekly Sunday set-up (7:45 to 8:45 a.m.) and teardown (12:30 to 1:30 p.m.), as well as shifts at the information booth and participation in the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market committee, which meets each Wednesday and coordinates the market’s music, marketing, site management and other tasks that help keep things running smoothly. Training is provided.

For information about volunteer opportunities, sponsorships or general questions about the market, email sauconvalleyfarmersmarket@gmail.com and follow the market on Facebook and Instagram.

The market is open Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine, on the field next to the library. The Hellertown Area Library is located at 409 Constitution Ave., Hellertown, across from Dimmick Park.

The Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce is also hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the market this Sunday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., and the market’s annual Sunflower Contest sponsored by Lost River Caverns will begin with the distribution of free sunflower seeds to anyone who would like to participate. The contest is open to anyone who lives in the Saucon Valley or surrounding areas. More information as well as the seed packets and registration forms will be available at the market information booth.