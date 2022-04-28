Police Investigating Catalytic Converter Theft from Hospital Lot

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Credit: Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers

An upper Bucks County hospital parking lot was recently the scene of a catalytic converter theft, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin and the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, which publicized the case on Crimewatch Thursday.

According to authorities, the theft occurred shortly after midnight on March 11 in the parking lot of St. Luke’s-Quakertown Campus, 1021 Park Ave., Quakertown.

That’s when police say someone operating a silver 2011 to 2014 Mercedes Benz CL coupe entered the hospital’s parking lot, pulled into a space next to a parked, unoccupied 2006 Volvo sedan and stole the catalytic converter from the vehicle.

Police shared two surveillance photos of the suspect’s vehicle in their Crimewatch post.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online. All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.