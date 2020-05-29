Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market Vendor Profile: Moon Gate Farms

Spring has sprung as Moon Gate Farms sets up at the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market!

The family-owned farm, which was established in 2014, specializes in a variety of seasonal vegetables, succulents and flowers.

“Moon Gate Farms serves with dedication our local communities, proudly using only all-natural farming practices in order to provide diverse, nutritious, chemical-free products and beautiful flower and succulent arrangements for events both large and small,” the farm’s website reads.

Be sure to try out the farm’s seasonal produce, such as red baby potatoes and golden beets. The beets are a favorite of the farmers and one of their best sellers.

“We love the sweet earthy flavor and the added bonus of using the beet greens as well,” said Noelle Jeffreys of Moon Gate Farms.

Flower lovers may be interested in their floral bouquets or six-inch Verbana pot, and their six-inch potted succulent is perfect for springtime. Moon Gate’s full seasonal catalog can be found on their website.

Visitors to the farmers’ market may also use the website to place an order to be picked up at the market. Moon Gate is taking all necessary precautions to keep their patrons safe at this time.

“We take great pride in serving our local community in a safe, responsible manner and are committed to all safety measures during these trying times,” Jeffreys said.

Moon Gate also supplies flowers for weddings, graduations and other special occasions. Those interested in those services may fill out a request form on their website.

Follow Moon Gate Farms on Instagram and Facebook to stay updated on their seasonal offerings and special events!

The Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market is open Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. next to the Hellertown Area Library, which is located at 409 Constitution Ave., Hellertown. A shopping hour that is reserved for seniors and others considered to be at high-risk from COVID-19 is from 9 to 10 a.m. weekly. Other precautions are in place to help safeguard the health of both vendors and shoppers at the market, which is producer-only and currently celebrating its 15th season.

