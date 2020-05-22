Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market Vendor Profile: Carey’s Specialty Meats

Contributed photo

Scott Carey of Carey’s Specialty Meats is excited to bring his specialty cured meats and sausages to the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market this year.

Carey started his business earlier this year, but he has more than three years of butchering experience working at various shops and learning the trade.

“At the end of last year I made the decision to plan out a specialty meat business of my own, as I have developed my own recipes and want to bring my products to the public,” Carey said.

Carey’s Specialty Meats specializes in kielbasa, or Polish ring. The traditional smoked kielbasa is flavored with garlic and black pepper, but Carey makes it in a variety of flavors including jalapeno and cheddar, spicy garlic and spicy cheddar.

“Kielbasa is very popular where I grew up in northeastern Pennsylvania and throughout the state, so this business is the perfect way for me to combine that background with my butchery training,” Carey said.

Carey is trained in all kinds of sausage making and meat curing, and Carey’s Specialty Meats provides more than just kielbasa. Other products include traditional smoked bacon, Canadian bacon, smoked ham, smoked pork loin and various deli meats.

Carey began working in barbecue even before he became a butcher, and he also sells barbecue meats like pulled pork and brisket, which he plans to have available at the market in the summer. He even offers barbecue catering, including whole hog barbecues. The shop’s full list of products and services can be found on its website.

The onset of COVID-19 nearly threatened the opening of Carey’s Specialty Meats. In fact, the business was inspected right before the coronavirus became widespread locally.

“Needless to say things have been interesting,” Carey said. “I am still pushing through, and I am glad the market is open during these times.”

The pandemic has forced Carey to limit his menu at the market. He only uses 100 percent natural pork in his sausage products, and pork prices have risen in the wake of COVID-19.

“I am keeping my menu at the market to select popular items like the traditional smoked kielbasa, fresh kielbasa, smoked spicy and cheddar, and smoked double garlic,” he said.

Carey does plan on adding more offerings as things develop. He is also willing to take special orders of different varieties. Those interested may place an order on his website.

Carey’s Specialty Meats currently operates out of a shared commercial kitchen and only has an online storefront. Carey mainly sells his products at the farmers’ market and other events, so be sure to follow Carey’s Meats on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date and find out where he will be selling his products.

The Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market is open Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (with the first hour reserved for seniors and other individuals at high risk from COVID-19) next to the Hellertown Area Library at 409 Constitution Ave., Hellertown. For more information about it as well as a list of this year’s vendors and safety protocols, visit their website.