Man Dies of Injuries Suffered in Rt. 412 Crash

A Bucks County man has died from injuries he suffered in a single-vehicle crash on Rt. 412 near Walnut Lane east of Springtown, Springfield Township, Wednesday morning.

Lehigh Valley Live cited the Lehigh County Coroner’s office in reporting Friday that Joseph Dean Little, 22, of Southampton, was pronounced dead at 12:45 p.m. Thursday from multiple traumatic injuries.

Little’s death was ruled an accident by the coroner and he was the sole occupant of the vehicle, the news site reported.

On Thursday, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin did not identify Little by name in a news release about the accident, but said he was life-flighted to St. Luke’s Hospital in Fountain Hill for treatment of “unknown serious injuries” following the 5:34 a.m. wreck.

Little was driving a 2017 Ford Focus when he lost control of the car, crashed and became entrapped in it, police said.

The crash remains under investigation, they added.

Police and fire companies from Upper Bucks County and surrounding areas including Hellertown and Lower Saucon Township responded to the crash scene Wednesday.