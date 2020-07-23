Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market Vendor Highlight: Macungie Mountain Herb Farm

Contributed photo

Macungie Mountain Herb Farm is a popular spot for delicious, authentic local food and beverages made from scratch at the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market in Hellertown.

The farm is spread across five acres atop Macungie Mountain in Longswamp Township, Berks County. Its mission is to connect people to the calming, refreshing and healing influence of the earth through the aromas and tastes of authentic food and beverages prepared with locally-sourced ingredients.

The farm is also a mobile restaurant featuring fresh squeezed lemonade and herbal teas.

Joyce Marin, the farm’s owner, recently opened a pop-up farm stand on the farm’s property, which she operates Mondays from noon to 5 p.m. In addition to vending at the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market, Marin also appears on Saturdays at the Wrightstown Farmers’ Market in Bucks County from 9 a.m. to noon.

“At the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market I make fresh-squeezed lemonade, Breakfast Burritos Good Enough to Marry, egg sandwiches on onion-rosemary focaccia and avocado toast on farmhouse sourdough bread,” Marin said.

Sweet teas and herbal teas, which Marin makes with herbs she grows on the farm, are also available at the market. Marin has over 20 different flavors which she uses in her lemonades and sweet teas. Ten of the flavors are made using farm-grown ingredients.

“Can’t decide between blueberry and lavender? Strawberry and mint? Ginger and peach? Use both,” suggests Marin, who encourages customers to create their own flavor combinations.

Macungie Mountain Herb Farm also offers gluten-free baked goods, such as an almond anise biscotti that Marin bakes with anise seed she grows on the farm. The farm offers local raw honey made from bees Marin raises as well.

Marin sells dried teas from herbs she grows herself, and the use of herbs is something she emphasizes on the farm.

“To me, herbs awaken the senses and make a person feel alive,” she said. “I planted many of these herbs years ago because I am enchanted by the way they smell.”

Marin later learned about the healing properties of herbs, which only made her more intrigued by them.

“If you research any given herb from fennel to mint, you will find that these plants not only smell and taste great, but they can play an important role in maintaining your good health,” she said.

The farm’s full list of offerings can be found on its website. All items are available to be pre-ordered for pick up at one of the farmers’ markets, at the farm or for delivery. Orders may also be placed by calling 917-288-3936.

Marin regularly updates the farm’s Facebook page with new products and events. Macungie Mountain Herb Farm also has an Instagram page which is updated regularly.

The Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market is open Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from early May through late November. The first hour of shopping is reserved for seniors and individuals considered to be at high risk for developing complications from COVID-19.

The market is held next to the Hellertown Area Library at 409 Constitution Ave., Hellertown. For regular updates, visit and follow the market on Facebook and Instagram.

