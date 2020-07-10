Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market Vendor Highlight: Fro’Mo Dog Treats

Contributed photo

Fro’Mo’s frozen dog treats make the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market a delicious and refreshing destination for furry friends, too!

Bill Lutz started Fro’Mo Dog Treats as a way to honor his beloved first rescue dog, Mozart. His company offers high quality, plant-based frozen treats with no additives or preservatives.

“Not only is it a refreshing treat, but a boredom treat, as puppies need to work at it to enjoy it,” Lutz said.

Depending on a dog’s size, Lutz said their enjoyment of the treats can last anywhere from 15 minutes to more than 45 minutes. Some Fro’Mo treats even offer potential medicinal benefits.

“We also offer a CBD oil treat which has calming effects for dogs during thunderstorms or fireworks, along with providing relief for pain and aches,” Lutz said.

Fro’Mo Dog Treats is passionate about rescue animals, and they have made supporting animal rescues and sanctuaries a mission of their business.

“Every quarter we feature a different animal from a different rescue or sanctuary, and part of our proceeds go to that rescue or sanctuary,” Lutz said.

So far, all of Fro’Mo’s featured animals have been adopted. Their current featured animal is a five-year-old pit bull mix named Mama Goose, who is currently sheltered at Speranza Animal Rescue.

Fro’Mo currently has five different flavored treats for sale, all of which can be found on their website along with other merchandise available for purchase.

“Our bestseller by far is Sweet Tooth, which is a fruit-based treat with peanut butter, but we have four other unique flavors that sell almost just as well,” Lutz said.

In addition to vending at the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market, Fro’Mo sells their treats at farmers markets in Denville, Wayne and Little Falls in New Jersey. They will soon be selling their products at the Trexlertown Farmers’ Market, the Bethlehem Rose Garden Farmers’ Market, the Allentown Farmers’ Market and others throughout the area.

Their products are also sold at Dinky’s Ice Cream Parlor and Grill in Bangor, BBDecheine Salon in Hellertown and Rosanna’s in Bethlehem.

For more information about Fro’Mo Dog Treats, be sure to follow their Facebook and Instagram pages.

The Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market is open every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., from early May through late November. The first hour of shopping is reserved for seniors and individuals considered to be at high risk for developing complications from Covid-19. The market is held next to the Hellertown Area Library at 409 Constitution Avenue, Hellertown. For regular updates, visit and follow the market on Facebook and Instagram.

