Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market Vendor Profile: Red Door Coffee Roaster

Red Door Coffee Roaster joins the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market to offer its freshly roasted, small batch coffee.

The Center Valley-based company was started by husband and wife Jim and Diana Hall-Yurasits.

Diana has spent more than 30 years in the hospitality industry, and she has been the owner of Diana’s Cafe on Rt. 309 in Center Valley since she opened it in 1998. Jim owns Clean-Cut Construction, a small remodeling company which he started in 1989.

The pair decided to start Red Door Coffee Roaster as a business that they could work on together. The name Red Door pays homage to the colonial era symbol of hospitality.

“Travelers knew that a home with a red door would be a welcoming place to rest, enjoy a meal and possibly spend the night,” their website reads. “Coffee has always been a beverage of hospitality as well.”

Red Door sells bags of their whole bean, freshly-roasted coffee at the farmers’ market. They also have a coffee grinder on site for customers who prefer ground coffee. Their offerings include single-origin beans, their signature blends, as well as a variety of flavored coffees. They also have hot coffee and iced coffee available for purchase to go.

The company roasts coffee beans from a variety of exotic locations including Sumatra, Ethiopia, Colombia and Brazil, according to their website. The website also lists various flavored coffees including Vanilla Nut, Rainforest Crunch, Jamaican Me Crazy, Chocolate Coconut, Hazelnut and Blueberry.

One of Red Door’s most popular specialty coffees is their Bourbon Barrel Blend.

“This coffee is aged in a bourbon barrel from Eight Oaks Distillery,” said Jaquelyn Hall Yurasits, who runs the Red Door Coffee Roaster stand at the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market. “Due to its unique aging process, this coffee is a top seller.”

All of Red Door’s coffee is roasted in small batches at their roasting room at Diana’s Cafe.

Jim utilizes the same creativity and attention to detail that has made him an award-winning contractor when roasting coffee. Diana serves their coffee at her cafe, and the pair utilize feedback from customers to make improvements with every roast.

In addition to vending at the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market, Red Door participates in the Bethlehem Rose Garden Farmers Market and they will be opening up a coffee shop at the planned Trolley Barn Market in downtown Quakertown.

The Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market is open each Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with one hour (from 9 to 10 a.m.) reserved for seniors and individuals considered high-risk for developing complications from COVID-19. The market features approximately two dozen local producer-vendors and is located next to the Hellertown Area Library at 409 Constitution Ave., Hellertown. Safety measures in response to COVID-19 are currently in place at the market, which is open from early May through late November.

