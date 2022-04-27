Get Ready for Gas Line Replacement Work in Fountain Hill, Coopersburg

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

If you live or work in one of several local communities, you can expect to encounter disruption from gas line replacement work UGI will be performing this summer; part of $276 milion in infrastructure improvements the company announced earlier this week.

The utility company recently announced that the following areas are on its 2022 Infrastructure Project list:

Bucks County

Quakertown Borough: 1100 block of W. Mill Street

Lehigh County

Coopersburg Borough: 100 block of N. Main Street

Fountain Hill Borough: 900 and 1200 blocks of Broadway

Northampton County

Bethlehem City: 500 block of Broadway, 300 block of W. Fourth Street

Freemansburg Borough: 300-400 blocks of Chestnut Street, 600-800 blocks of Monroe Street, 800 block of Kossuth Street

According to a UGI news release, the company’s construction projects typically take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, unless otherwise noted.

“UGI will provide advance notification regarding construction schedules to residents of the communities where these projects will occur,” it noted. “As part of the construction projects, UGI will replace service lines to customer homes as needed as part of the natural gas main betterment initiative. When replacing service lines, UGI personnel will need to gain access to customer residences.”

“Projects may cause temporary parking restrictions and traffic congestion,” the release said. “UGI works collaboratively with municipal officials to minimize traffic and parking issues associated with these projects and to provide specific detour and lane restriction information to local residents and commuters traveling through project work zones.”

UGI serves more than 730,000 customers, and since 2011, has replaced more than 800 miles of gas pipelines, the company said.

To view the full list of upcoming projects as well as other information contained within the news release, visit UGI.com.