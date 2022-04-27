Ribbon Cut on Area’s Newest McDonald’s

Est. Read Time: 4 mins

Every new business opening is a cause for celebration, and a celebration was what occurred in the Southern Lehigh area Tuesday, with the official grand opening of a brand new McDonald’s restaurant on Rt. 309 in Upper Saucon Township.

The highlight of the grand opening event at the Coopersburg McDonald’s was a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Southern Lehigh Chamber of Commerce, with music provided by the Southern Lehigh High School marching band.

The ribbon-cutting was attended by franchise owners Jim and Karen McIntyre, staff, chamber board members and representatives for state elected officials from the area.

The gleaming new building is adjacent to a Wawa convenience store and gas station that opened in February at Rt. 309 and Passer Road, just north of Coopersburg borough.

Inside the ultramodern McDonald’s guests can order food from one of several kiosks, and the restaurant features a large drive-thru lane for the convenience of patrons on the go.

The McDonald’s is located at 6690 Short Drive, Coopersburg, and is open 24 hours a day.

Online ordering is also available via the McDonald’s app.

The Coopersburg and Hellertown McDonald’s are two of the franchises owned and operated by the McIntyre family business, Jamren Inc., which is based in Hellertown.

Tuesday’s event also coincided with Southern Lehigh Restaurant Week, which continues through Saturday and which McDonald’s is part of.

For updates, follow Jamren McDonald’s on Facebook and its Instagram account @mcdonaldscommunitysupport.

In celebration of National Super Hero Day on Thursday, April 28, the Coopersburg McDonald’s is offering firefighters, police officers, EMTs, teachers, U.S. military service members and veterans with ID a free combo meal, according to an Instagram post.