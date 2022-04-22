View the Menus: Southern Lehigh Restaurant Week is April 24-30

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

UPDATE: Restaurant week menus from the participating restaurants listed below are now available. Visit the Southern Lehigh Chamber of Commerce site to view them.

As the days become longer, many local residents are looking forward to enjoying the pleasures of spring, including dining outside in the warm sunshine or on mild evenings.

If the weather cooperates, some of the eateries that are participating in Southern Lehigh Restaurant Week may offer patrons the option to dine “al fresco,” on top of all the delicious deals they’ll be serving up.

Southern Lehigh Restaurant Week is being held Sunday, April 24 to Saturday, April 30, and nearly a dozen area establishments will be part of it.

Participation means that the eatery will offer special savings–for example, a restaurant week prix fixe menu–to customers during that period.

The list of participating restaurants includes:

It promises to be an extra special Restaurant Week for McDonald’s of Coopersburg, which opened April 14 and will host a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Southern Lehigh Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, April 26.

The Southern Lehigh Chamber of Commerce–which is part of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce–is the presenting organization for Southern Lehigh Restaurant Week, which is also being sponsored by local businesses/organizations, including Designing Wealth Management by Raymond James, Lehigh County Humane Society, The Athena Network: Financial & Life Management and Saucon Source LLC.

The GLVCC and the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce present Hellertown-Lower Saucon Restaurant Week twice each year, in winter and in summer.