New Distribution Center Will Generate $25/Hour Jobs

A leading national shipping supply specialist, Uline, is opening a new distribution center in the Allentown area and plans to hire between 90 and 120 people to staff the facility.

According to a news release from Uline, the new facility “continues the trend of double-digit growth Uline has experienced throughout North America over the past five years.”

The new distribution center is expected to open later this year, which is why Uline said it is now hiring to fill positions at the facility, including warehouse associates, material handlers, forklift operators, mechanics, warehouse clerks, custodians and managerial staff. The news release noted that pay rates will start at $25/hour, and that Uline offers annual performance, sales goal and profit-sharing bonuses. “Employees also receive generous paid time off as well as opportunities for development and growth,” it said.

The new distribution center will be located at 8449 Congdon Hill Drive in Alburtis.

“Uline’s expansion over the last few years has been monumental, and we anticipate it trending this way for many years to come,” said Senior Director of Redistribution Wade Goff. “Our continued growth led to a need for an additional distribution center in the Pennsylvania market to serve Uline’s locations across our North American footprint.”

The news release noted that as many businesses gradually return to pre-pandemic operations demand for Uline’s catalog of business products is growing, necessitating expansion in the Lehigh Valley, where nearly 1,000 people are already working for Uline.

Uline offers same-day shipping on over 40,000 products from its catalog and website.

A family-owned business founded in 1980, Uline bills itself as “the leading distributor of shipping, industrial and packaging materials to businesses throughout North America.”

For more information, visit Uline.jobs.