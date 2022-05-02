Richard G. ‘Rudy’ Rudolph, 78, of Steel City (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Richard G. ‘Rudy’ Rudolph (1943 – 2022)

Richard G. “Rudy” Rudolph, 78, of Steel City, died Sunday, May 1, 2022 at Promedica Health Services, Bethlehem. He was the husband of Judith A. (Frankenfield) Rudolph. Rich was born in Fountain Hill on Oct. 24, 1943 to the late Grover B. and Helen (Weaver) Rudolph. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Rich was a steelworker for the former Bethlehem Steel Co. for 30 years until his retirement. He also worked at Green Pond Country Club. Rich enjoyed spending time with his family; especially going to see his grandchildren play in their many sports games. He liked golfing with family and friends. He enjoyed camping in Canada and fishing for large-mouth bass. Rich was proud of his ’52 Ford Victoria, which he totally rebuilt and which he took to car shows and cruises.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving wife of 56 years; sons: Richard Rudolph Jr. of Schnecksville, Jeffrey Rudolph of Steel City; brother: Steven Rudolph and his wife Carol of Bethlehem; grandchildren: Richard III, Emma, Kylie and Gunnar Rudolph.

SERVICE

There will be no services. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choosing.