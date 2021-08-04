Company Offering $8,000 Year-End Bonuses to Attract New Hires

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Credit: Google Maps

A distributor of shipping, industrial and packaging materials to businesses throughout North America hopes to fill 100 local warehouse positions by Aug. 31, with the promise that new hires will be eligible to receive a company-wide $8,000 end-of-year bonus.

Uline, which describes itself as “North America’s leading shipping supply specialist,” will host a hiring event at 700 Uline Way, Allentown, on Wednesday, Aug. 11 from 4 to 8 p.m.

The open warehouse positions will offer starting pay of $23 per hour, a company news release said, and new hires will also be eligible to receive performance-based bonuses.

“Unlike employers who were forced to increase wages and offer one-time sign-on bonuses, many of Uline’s industry-leading benefits have remained largely unchanged, including its competitive pay starting at $23/hour and $8,000+ year-end bonuses for ALL employees starting by Aug. 31,” the release emphasized.

Candidates for the positions must pre-register online for the hiring event at least 24 hours in advance in order to secure an interview slot. Individuals who are selected for interviews will be contacted to confirm their interview time, Uline said.

“Area health guidelines will be followed and masks will be required,” the release said.

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Pleasant Prairie, Wisc., family-owned Uline offers same-day shipping on over 37,500 products from its catalog and website, and employs more than 7,000 workers at 12 warehouse locations across the U.S.

The company’s Upper Macungie Township warehouse hosted similar hiring events in February and May.

Uline’s latest hiring blitz comes as many companies struggle to attract workers, amid a post-pandemic economy that is challenging traditional American employment ideals.