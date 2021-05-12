LV Warehouse Plans to Hire 175 Workers, Pay Them $23-$30/Hr.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Credit: Uline

A distributor of shipping, industrial and packaging materials to businesses throughout North America is seeking job applicants for 175 warehouse positions near Allentown.

Uline, which describes itself as “North America’s leading shipping supply specialist,” will host a hiring event at 700 Uline Way, Allentown, Saturday, May 15 from 8 a.m. to noon.

The warehouse positions will offer pay rates starting at $23 to $30 per hour or higher, the news release said, and will also include “annual bonuses over $7,000, paid in December.”

“Last week with Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff’s visit (to Allentown), and his message that continued growth of the local economy is now more important than ever, local job accessibility is of the utmost importance,” the release said. “Uline embodies this growth, as it looks to add 175 employees to its team this spring.”

Candidates for the positions must apply online in order to be considered. Candidates selected for interviews will be contacted to secure an interview slot, Uline said.

“Area health guidelines will be followed, (and) masks will be required,” the release said. “Socially-distanced interviews will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.”

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Pleasant Prairie, Wisc., Uline employs more than 7,000 workers at 12 locations across the U.S.

The Upper Macungie Township warehouse hosted a similar hiring event in February, which the news release indicated was a success.