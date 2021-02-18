Company Scheduling Interviews for 200 Jobs Paying $23/Hr. and Up

Need a job? A major distributor of shipping, industrial and packaging materials to businesses throughout North America announced this week that is seeking job applicants for 200 “competitive-paying” positions in a warehouse it operates near Allentown.

Uline, which described itself as “North America’s leading shipping supply specialist” in a news release about the upcoming hiring blitz, will host a hiring event for potential candidates at 700 Uline Way, Allentown, this Saturday, Feb. 20 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The warehouse positions will offer pay rates starting at $23 per hour or higher (a rate that includes a $5 per hour essential worker pay premium), the news release said, along with a sign-on bonus of $1,000 and annual bonuses over $7,000, paid in December.

“Despite the challenges of COVID-19, Uline continues to see substantial growth thanks to the hard work of our employees and our ability to supply companies with the products they need to stay open,” Uline Branch Manager Tim McDonough said. “Our Allentown facility hired 195 employees in 2020 and we are continuing to invest in the Lehigh Valley by hiring 200 more warehouse workers in 2021.”

Credit: Google Maps

In advance of Saturday’s hiring event, interested individuals must pre-register online in order to secure an interview slot.

With respect to COVID-19, “state health and CDC guidelines will be followed, including requiring masks, temperature checks and frequent cleaning,” the news release said. The interviews will also be conducted at a social distance, it added.

“Uline offers same-day shipping on over 37,500 products from its 800+ page catalog and state-of-the-art eCommerce website,” the release said. “The company prides itself on offering the finest quality and best selection of products with the quickest service in the industry.”

For more information and to register for the hiring event, visit uline.jobs/allentown.

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Pleasant Prairie, Wisc., Uline employs more than 7,000 workers at 12 locations across the U.S., according to the news release.