B Social Opens in Saucon Valley (PHOTOS)

by Josh Popichak
B Social Bethlehem

After months of anticipation, a new multi-destination entertainment and dining venue is opening Monday in Lower Saucon Township.

B Social is located in the Saucon Valley Square shopping center on Rt. 378. The building previously housed Revolutions of Saucon Valley.

B Social–which is located in the Saucon Valley Square Shopping Center on Rt. 378–features a full-service restaurant, a bowling alley, an arcade, bars, a stage, axe throwing and an upstairs lounge.

Last week, the business held soft openings for the media and other invited guests, during which attendees had a chance to sample food, drinks and other offerings now available to everyone.

For more information about B Social, visit Bsocialpa.com. For updates, follow B Social on Instagram and Facebook.

B Social is located at 3717 Rt. 378, Bethlehem, PA 18015. It is open Sunday through Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Thursday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

B Social

B Social co-owner Mike Patel talks with guests at a preview party held Thursday, July 11. Patel owns the business with Kayur Popat. The pair also own El Jefe in Norristown, and they are planning to open a third multi-destination entertainment venue in the area, Patel said.

B Social

