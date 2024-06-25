New Entertainment Venue ‘B Social’ to Open July 15

B Social will be located on the site of the former Revolutions of Saucon Valley on Rt. 378 in Lower Saucon Township and will incorporate similar offerings as well as offer new attractions.

Saucon Valley’s newest entertainment destination is scheduled to open on Monday, July 15, representatives for the business announced Monday. B Social will be located on the site of the former Revolutions of Saucon Valley on Rt. 378 in Lower Saucon Township and will incorporate similar offerings as well as offer new attractions.

“We’re excited to bring B Social to Lehigh Valley and the surrounding area, providing epic entertainment for guests of all ages,” said B Social co-owner Kayur Popat in a news release about the opening.

Among the new draws will be axe throwing, which will be available in an area on the first floor of the building near the main dining area. According to a news release, the trendy activity will cost $20 per person for 90 minutes for up to six people or $200 per bay for 90 minutes. Guests must be at least 14 years old to throw and anyone under 18 will have to be accompanied by an adult.

Bowling will cost $20 per lane for 50 minutes Monday through Thursday, and $35 per lane for 50 minutes Friday through Sunday, according to an infographic shared in advance of the opening.

Other things local residents can look forward to experiencing at B Social are a full-service restaurant, three full-service bars, an indoor-outdoor beer garden serving local craft brews, pool and ping-pong tables, an arcade featuring dozens of the latest games, live entertainment and more. Private meeting space will also be available inside the two-story, 45,000 square-foot space.

More than 70 screens–including two that dozens of feet long–will feature all kinds of video entertainment.

“We’re introducing Lehigh Valley to a new standard of entertainment,” said B Social general manager Zoltan Estrella. “B Social’s cutting-edge technology, like our two LED walls, provides guests an immersive environment for watching games, enjoying music and creating unforgettable social gatherings. We are hyped to have guests watch their favorite teams on the big screens this football season.”

B Social is located at 3717 Rt. 378, Bethlehem, in the Saucon Valley Square shopping center, where it will soon be neighbors with tenants such as Plaza Azteca, Maxx Fitness and Dollar Tree.

For more information, visit Bsocialpa.com. For information about private bookings and package options at B Social, contact sa***@bs*******.com. For opening day menus and pricing charts from the B Social Event Guide, see below.