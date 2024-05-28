New Entertainment Hub Set to Open in Saucon Valley

B Social will open later this summer on the site of the former Revolutions multi-venue entertainment center. The newly-renovated property promises visitors a unique, immersive experience with LED walls, axe throwing, bowling, arcade games, live music, dining and more.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

B Social, a new multi-venue entertainment center promising axe throwing, bowling, live music and more, is coming to the Saucon Valley Square Shopping Center on Rt. 378 in Lower Saucon Township this summer. The state-of-the-art facility which promises a multifaceted experience will be located on the site of the former Revolutions Saucon Valley, which closed in March 2019.

“Our goal with B Social is to create an epic destination where anyone can come together, just as our name implies, to be social. Whether you choose arcade games, axe throwing, bowling or enjoying our diverse menu, we’re the place for you” said B Social co-owner Kayur Popat. “We want B Social to be the ultimate destination for every kind of gathering, celebration, and unforgettable experience.”

“What sets us apart from other venues in the area is our unique blend of activities and ambiance that truly captures the spirit of the Lehigh Valley,” added B Social co-owner Mike Patel, who with Popat also owns a business in Norristown, Montgomery County.

B Social will provide guests with an immersive experience thanks to 70-plus scr

eens and two LED walls, which will include a 34-foot dining room screen and a 24-foot experience center screen, according to a news release.

“Various experiences are located throughout the venue, including live music, a dance floor, bowling, axe throwing and an arcade,” it said. “In addition, the center has three full-service bars and an indoor/outdoor beer garden serving hyper-local craft beers. Its curated menu will reflect Lehigh Valley’s culinary heritage, serving handcrafted bites from a ceramic pizza oven.”

B Social will also be available for hosting private events, it was announced.

“B Social is more than a culinary destination,” said B Social general manager Zoltan Estrella. “Our open layout allows us to transform each section of our venue into the perfect space for any celebration or gathering.”

3717 FEC LLC purchased the B Social property–which was originally constructed as a multiplex movie theater–in early 2022. The release indicated that since then the building has undergone extensive renovations, including installation of a new HVAC system; installation of a state-of-the-art sound and video system, including television and projector upgrades; reupholstering all furniture; upgrading the bowling management system to the latest high-tech Sync® Center Operations; installing the newest and most popular arcade games like Godzilla; and replacing all the refrigeration and beer coolant lines.

B Social is currently hiring for all positions, representatives for the business said Tuesday. To apply online, click here. For more information visit Bsocialpa.com or follow B Social on Instagram.

Related Content:

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.