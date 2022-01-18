Revolutions Property Sold to New Owner

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

The Lower Saucon Township property that previously housed a multi-venue entertainment center called Revolutions at Saucon Valley has been sold, but so far little information is available about the new owner or their plans for the large space.

Commercial real estate agency Colliers confirmed in a news release Monday that their Retail Allentown Team–including vice president Scott Horner and associate Seth Lacey–brokered the deal, which comes nearly three years after Revolutions closed.

The release said the building has been purchased by 3717 FEC LLC for an undisclosed sum, and that “future plans for the site will be revealed in the coming months.”

The 38,565 sq. ft. building is located at 3717 Rt. 378, Bethlehem, and sits at the north end of the Saucon Valley Square shopping center, which includes several other vacant spaces. Other businesses located in the shopping center include Dollar Tree, Maxx Fitness, Casa Mia Pizzeria, Se-Wy-Co Beverage and Werkheiser Jewelers.

The Revolutions building–which was originally a multiscreen movie theater–houses a 20-lane bowling alley, an arcade, games and a full-service restaurant with multiple bars.

The retail landscape has changed considerably since Revolutions closed in March 2019, in part due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and impacts it has had on consumer spending habits. However, the Colliers realtors expressed confidence in the plans that are being developed for the site.

“The family entertainment industry struggled immensely throughout COVID, but it is making a very strong comeback,” Lacey said in the news release. “When Revolutions went dark its impact was felt in this community and so we are proud to have played a part in reigniting this site as an exciting new place to come together and have fun. The new owners have a great vision and are open minded when it comes to plans, they are working harder than anyone to make sure this site has a new reputation.”

“They know the site has great bones and potential, but just needed the right operator that knows the market,” he added. “There is a lot happening behind the scenes in this part of the Lehigh Valley. It’s going to be special.”

Revolutions at Saucon Valley was part of a chain owned by Florida-based Frank Entertainment, which closed other locations around the same time. It opened in 2013.