Former Sports Bar in Lower Saucon: What Should Go There?

It’s been more than a year-and-a-half since a popular sports bar and restaurant in Lower Saucon Township closed its doors, several months after the coronavirus pandemic began.

The owner of the former Taps Tavern cited the pandemic and the lockdown restrictions that shuttered indoor dining areas and bars for months in announcing the closure, which not only left staff unemployed but also left the area with one less gathering place.

The building that housed Taps is located in the northwest corner of the parking lot of the Saucon Valley Square shopping center on Rt. 378; a high-traffic corridor that connects Bethlehem with the Saucon Valley and points south. Despite the visibility the shopping center’s location affords tenants, as of early 2022 several of its storefronts remain vacant.

The largest vacancy exists where the former Revolutions at Saucon Valley bowling and entertainment complex was located. Revolutions closed in March 2019.

The former Taps as well as several other units in the shopping center are available for lease from First National Realty Partners, according to signs that are posted.

According to the company’s website, the Taps building is approximately 6,200 square feet in size. A flyer provided on the site also describes it as “turnkey restaurant space.”

“Saucon Valley Square is a highly-visible neighborhood center anchored by Maxx Fitness and Dollar Tree with a diverse tenant mix including Subway, CHAAR, Lafayette Ambassador Bank and Casa Mia Pizzeria…,” the flyer says. “The center is easily accessible along Rt. 378 with over 27,000 vehicles per day and located off Exit 67 of I-78, and is the only neighborhood center in the area located in a well-above average household income demographic within one mile of the property and minutes from Lehigh University.”

What type of restaurant or business do you think would be a great fit for this location?

For more information about it, contact the property’s leasing agent via the listing page.

