Thai Restaurant to Open in Hellertown

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Fans of Thai cuisine and its exotic flavor profiles are looking forward to the opening of a new Thai restaurant on Main Street in Hellertown early in the new year.

The owners of La Kang Thai-French Cuisine near Easton are planning to open a second location in the former Sagra Bistro at 620 Main Street, which will be the first Thai restaurant in the borough.

The Morning Call reported last week that owners Nakkarawoot Krueawong, Ratchaphol Rojratana and Visanu Kiewkajee will open La Kang Thai Noodle Bar in early January.

Saucon Source had previously reached out to them for information about their plans, which the newspaper reported include a conversion of Sagra’s bar into the noodle bar, a renovated dining area, seating for approximately 50 guests and a menu that will feature authentic Thai cuisine, with a focus on noodle dishes such as duck leg noodle soup, sukhothai noodle soup, chicken drunken noodle, shrimp pad Thai and beef pad see ew.

La Kang Thai-French Cuisine, which is located at 190 S. Greenwood Avenue in Palmer Township, opened in April 2020 and offers inside dining, takeout and delivery options.

The restaurant has received mostly positive reviews online, where it has an aggregate rating of 4.8 out of a possible 5 stars with 162 reviews on Google and a rating of 5 stars on Facebook, which is based on 67 reviews.

After a nearly 10-year run, Sagra Bistro closed its doors in August 2019 after its owner decided to relocate to another state.

The building that housed it was then listed for sale. According to Northampton County property records, it was purchased by 620 Main Street Partners LLC of Bethlehem from Univest Bank & Trust Co. in July of this year for $250,800.

For future updates about the opening of La Kang Thai Noodle Bar in Hellertown, follow La Kang Thai-French Cuisine on Facebook and Instagram (@lakangthaifrench).