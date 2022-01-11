Bite Into Hellertown-L. Saucon Winter Restaurant Week Jan. 16-22

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

If you’re excited about the Saucon Valley’s growing restaurant scene, or simply want to support it, there’s no better opportunity than next week’s Hellertown-Lower Saucon Winter Restaurant Week presented by the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Commerce.

From Jan. 16 to Jan. 22, nearly 20 participating establishments in Hellertown and Lower Saucon Township will offer special savings on everything from breakfast to dessert.

Deals vary by establishment, with some offering a free item with a meal purchase, others offering a percentage discount and more than a few offering a prix fixe Restaurant Week menu. There are even deals on gift cards available.

“We do not require that participants fit their offer to a specific mold because the flexibility allows more establishments to participate and enables them to put their best foot forward,” said Lauren Bertucci, Manager of Affiliated Chambers for the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce.

All of the deals may be viewed on the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber site, along with links to each establishment’s website or social media page, where menus, hours and other information may be found.

This year’s participating businesses include Art Cafe, Beer Mussels Bar and Grille, Black River Farms Vineyard & Winery, Braveheart Highland Pub, Chefmeals LLC, DiMaio’s Family Ristorante & Pizzeria, Drip-The Flavor Lab, Lehigh Valley BBQ, Limon Authentic Turkish Kebap House, Lost Tavern Brewing, Nick’s BBQ, Rocco’s Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant, Roma Pizza, The Hellertown Crossroads Hotel, The Springtown Inn, The Vibe Nutrition, Vassi’s Drive-In, Wings on Main Sports Bar & Grille and Yianni’s Taverna.

Winter Restaurant Week “is the perfect opportunity to enjoy the local flavors of our community,” said Jessica O’Donnell, EVP of Affiliated Chambers & the Northern Tier for the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce. “With 19 participants, this is our biggest initiative yet and we could not be more thrilled to shine a spotlight on so many wonderful, hard-working businesses.”

“We are so excited to participate in this year’s Restaurant Week!” added Zuhal Suryel Lambrugo, co-owner of Limon Authentic Turkish Kebap House in Hellertown. “This is a fantastic way to give back to our community and a great opportunity for people to try new places throughout the Hellertown-Lower Saucon area. Don’t miss out!”

The event is also supported by local business sponsors, including:

For more information about Restaurant Week and other upcoming events, visit the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Facebook page or the Affiliated Chamber’s Instagram or LinkedIn pages.