Carol A. Petruno, 73, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Carol A. Petruno (1948 – 2022)

Carol A. Petruno, 73, of Hellertown, died Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg. She was the wife of the late Richard J. Petruno, who died Aug. 17, 1999. Carol was born in Pottsville on June 18, 1948 to the late Robert H. and Ida Mae (Fernsler) Mengle. She was a member of First United Church of Christ, Hellertown, where she served on its consistory, was a reader at a church, and taught Sunday school and Bible school. She was passionate about children.

SURVIVORS

Loving son: Brandon M. at home; siblings: Susan J. (Albert F.) Lishman of Topton, Robert R. (Kae) Mengle of Orwigsburg.

SERVICE

The service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17 at First UCC, 501 Northampton St., Hellertown. Private inurnment will be at Schuylkill Memorial Park, Pottsville. Mourners are encouraged to make positive choices by following CDC guidelines. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Carol’s name may be made to First UCC, 501 Northampton St., Hellertown, PA 18055.