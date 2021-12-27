Who’s Part of 2022 Hellertown-Lower Saucon Winter Restaurant Week?

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Now that Christmas is over, the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce’s annual Winter Restaurant Week is right around the corner, and at least 15 local eateries are planning to participate in it.

The wintertime celebration of the Saucon Valley’s culinary scene will be held from Sunday, Jan. 16 to Saturday, Jan. 22, and sponsors for the event are still being sought.

So far, the following restaurants have committed to offer some type of dining deal during Restaurant Week, according to the Chamber: Art Cafe, Black River Farms, Braveheart Highland Pub, Chefmeals, DiMaio’s Family Ristorante & Pizzeria, Drip-The Flavor Lab, Limon Authentic Turkish Kebap House, Lost Tavern Brewing, Rocco’s Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant, Roma Pizza, The Springtown Inn, The Vibe Nutrition, Vassi’s Drive-in, Wings on Main Sports Bar & Grille and Yianni’s Taverna. For the list of eateries along with links to their websites and further information, visit the chamber website. For a list of participants and deals offered last winter during Restaurant Week, click here.

Although it won’t be part of the 2022 Hellertown-Lower Saucon Winter Restaurant Week there will soon be another exciting addition to the downtown Hellertown dining scene with the opening in January of the area’s first Thai eatery: La Kang Thai Noodle Bar.

The new Thai restaurant will be located at 620 Main Street, in a building that housed the former Sagra Bistro.

For more information about participating in Restaurant Week or helping to sponsor the event, email Lauren Bertucci at the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce at laurenb@lehighvalleychamber.org. Editor’s Note: Restaurant owners who are participating in this year’s Winter Restaurant Week will receive a special 10 percent discount on all related advertising for their dining deal(s) on Saucon Source. Please email josh@sauconsource.com for more information.

Wintertime is traditionally a slow time for restaurateurs, which is one of the reasons why winter restaurant weeks–in addition to those typically held during the summer months–have become increasingly popular in recent years. Restrictions on dining during the first phases of the COVID pandemic had a negative economic impact on many food-related businesses; a troubling reality that has further encouraged community-minded officials to brainstorm new ways to support local restaurants. Also, over the past 18 months, many restaurant owners have adapted their menus to accommodate patrons who no longer feel comfortable dining inside by extending them to include takeout and/or delivery options.