PHOTOS: Yianni’s Taverna Celebrates Reopening With Ribbon-Cutting

It was an event nearly four years in the making, and a little snow on the ground–or a lot–wasn’t going to prevent it from being held.

Yianni’s Taverna, a popular Greek restaurant in Lower Saucon Township, hosted a grand reopening and ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce Tuesday.

Dozens of chamber members and patrons came out to enjoy the festivities, which included passed hors d’oeuvres inside the renovated eatery on Old Philadelphia Pike.

Yianni’s was closed for more than three years following a devastating fire in June 2017.

The restaurant held a soft reopening in November, shortly before temporary statewide COVID-19 restrictions shut down indoor dining over the holidays and forced many owners–including the Zannakis family, which owns Yianni’s–to pivot in order to continue serving their customers for Christmas and New Year’s.

The redesigned modern interior at Yianni’s features a large bar located on one side of the new dining room. Without partitions in between patrons, bar seating is still restricted in Pennsylvania. However, the openness of the new floor plan allowed patrons at tables surrounding the oval bar to watch from all angles as their drinks were being made.

A number of local and state elected officials attended and spoke at the event, including newly-elected state Rep. Milou Mackenzie (R-131), who is a Lower Saucon Township resident; Lower Saucon Township Councilwoman Priscilla deLeon; and Hellertown Mayor David Heintzelman.

Yianni’s co-owner Maria Zannakis Manakos warmly thanked attendees and patrons for their “love and support through the years” just before the ribbon was cut outside the restaurant’s entrance.

“We are blessed and honored to have you all out,” she said, “and I think we all need to go inside, warm up, get a drink and some good grub.” That suggestion was met with applause.

For more information about Yianni’s and their offerings, visit their website and follow them on social media. The restaurant is located at 3760 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bethlehem, Pa.