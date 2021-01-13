Support Local Business During Hellertown-Lower Saucon Restaurant Week

It’s going to look at little different this year, but the annual Winter Restaurant Week in Hellertown and Lower Saucon Township will still mean delicious eats and good deals for area foodies and an opportunity to boost sales for local restaurants in need of support.

Nearly 20 establishments are participating in the event, which has been adapted by the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce to match the requirements under which restaurants, breweries and wineries must operate due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead of just pre-fixe menus, businesses may be offering takeout menus, gift card deals or other discount opportunity for their customers.

A similar adaption occurred in July, when the annual summer restaurant week was held.

Since then many local eateries have faced the challenge of continuing to operate profitably while maintaining customer safety by limiting the number of people in their dining areas–if they are open at all.

“I’m going to simply state—our restaurant community needs our support now more than ever before,” said Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber board chairman Ricky Gower in a news release about the event. “Winter Restaurant Week has turned into an awesome tradition in our Hellertown-Lower Saucon Area. Hats off to all participating restaurants!”

The deals begin Sunday, Jan. 17 and in most cases will be offered through Saturday, Jan. 23.

Two of the newest members of the local dining scene also expressed their excitement for restaurant week to begin in the news release.

“It’s especially exciting for us because it gives us an opportunity to showcase our delicious burgers and rebranding,” said Brandy Franco, who co-owns Drip – The Flavor Lab in Hellertown. “It also allows us to give something back to the people that have supported us over the past couple of years.”

Chef Joe Stout, who owns ChefMeals and ChefStreet Kitchen in Hellertown, said he believes the event will be a great opportunity to introduce new customers to his brands.

“As a new business in the area at Dewey Fire Co., this is an awesome opportunity to be part of Restaurant Week with other culinarians to offer specials to our community with diversity of food culture,” he said. “I look forward to serving the community with my services including meal prep, catering and next level comfort street food.”

The following businesses will be participating in Hellertown-Lower Saucon Restaurant Week, which begins this Sunday, Jan. 17 and continues through Saturday, Jan. 23:

View their delicious offers on the chamber’s website and visit the establishments’ websites and/or social media pages (links above) for information about indoor dining, reservations (if applicable) and takeout and/or delivery options.

