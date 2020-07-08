16 Establishments Taking Part in Hellertown-Lower Saucon Restaurant Week

Credit: Chris Christian

Like most events that are on tap this summer, the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Hellertown-Lower Saucon Restaurant Week is getting a reboot due to changes in restaurant operating procedures as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During Summer Restaurant Week 2020 some establishments will offer a traditional “prix fixe” (set price) menu while others will offer a takeout deal, gift cart discount or some other type of promotional savings for their customers. To view all the offers, click here.

The good news is that the event planned for July 19-25 will feature a total of 16 local restaurants, brewpubs and specialty dining destinations, some of whom will be joining in the food-themed festivities for the first time.

On board to offer special deals to customers that week are Beer Mussels Bar & Grille, Black River Farms, Braveheart Highland Pub, DiMaio’s Family Ristorante & Pizzeria, Dunkin’ Donuts, Ella’s Ristorante & Pizzeria, Hellertown Bakery, Limon Authentic Turkish Kebap House, Local Mama Catering Company, Lost Tavern Brewing, McDonald’s, Papa John’s, Rita’s Italian Ice, Roma Pizza, Hellertown Crossroads Hotel and the Springtown Inn.

“(Restaurant week) allows our local establishments to showcase everything the Hellertown-Lower Saucon food and beverage scene has to offer,” said Lauren Bertucci, Manager of Affiliated Chambers for the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce. “Most importantly, this initiative encourages everyone to show our local restaurants, breweries and wineries support.”

Business owners whose establishments are participating said they are excited about the opportunity to share great food and drink over the summer with the community.

“We are always looking forward to Restaurant Week,” said James Tulio, owner of Hellertown Crossroads Hotel. “It is a great event that connects the local businesses to the community. We would like to thank all of our customers for the great support during these times.”

Kris Warner, co-owner of Black River Farms in Lower Saucon Township, commented “The Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber always encourages support of local businesses. During this time of uncertainty, the Chamber continually shared creative solutions that businesses implemented in providing their product or service to the community, presented the most updated state and federal information for business and employees, and focused on delivering the most important resources available to members, including a variety of virtual networking opportunities. Thank you from Black River Farms!”

To visit each business’s website or social media page and view menus, hours and more, click on the links below.

Participants:

For more information on this and other upcoming events, visit the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Facebook page or the Affiliated Chamber’s Instagram or LinkedIn pages.