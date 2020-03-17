Local Restaurants Pivot to Offer Curbside Pickup, Carryout Meals, More

Local restaurants are facing an unusual business challenge due to the current coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. On Monday, Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all non-essential businesses–including bars and restaurants–to close for two weeks to help combat its spread. However, only the eateries’ dining rooms are required to close, which is why many in the area are expanding their offerings to include carryout and curbside pickup of food.
The following is a partial list of local restaurants and food-related businesses that are now offering takeout and/or curbside delivery or plan to in some form. Many businesses are also suggesting that customers can help support them during this challenging time by purchasing gift certificates or gift cards. If you would like your business added to the list, email information about what you are doing to josh@sauconsource.com. Thank you.
- Alcamo, 546 Richlandtown Pike, Richlandtown (215-529-7011): Takeout, curbside delivery and free delivery are available. Purchase a family style entree from their catering menu and receive a family size dinner salad and garlic rolls for no extra charge. Full menu also available. Call to place an order.
- Bagel Basket, 1850 Friedensville Road, Hellertown (610-838-6777): Bagel Basket is offering curbside pickup and is open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily through the end of March. Customers can pay for purchases via the Venmo and PayPal apps. Visit their Facebook page for more information.
- Bees Knees Bakery, 3001 Moyer Road, Hellertown (484-484-3327). Follow on Facebook for updates. Open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
- Bolete, 1740 Friedensville Road, Bethlehem (610-865-6505): Bolete is offering new takeout and curbside delivery options and introducing family meals. Visit their Facebook page or call for details.
- Braveheart Highland Pub, 430 Main St., Hellertown (610-838-6555): Braveheart is open for curbside pickup, carryout and delivery via DoorDash (delivery/service fees may apply, please call for details). When calling for curbside pickup please specify “curbside” and call again when you arrive and park in the restaurant’s lot near the side entrance. View menus and learn more on their website.
- Carl’s Corner, 2 W. Elizabeth Ave., Bethlehem (610-691-1541): Call in your order as usual. Let staff know if you’ll be coming in to pick it up and pay (as normal) or if you’d prefer they bring it to your car. Payment can be made over the phone with a credit card. If picking up food curbside, please text 484-858-0240 when you arrive and inform staff of your close location and car make/color. View menus on the restaurant’s website.
- DiMaio’s Italian Ristorante & Pizzeria, 27 Main St., Hellertown (610-838-8004): DiMaio’s is currently open for takeout only. View menus and learn more on their website.
- Dunkin’ Donuts, 702 Main St., Hellertown: Guests can still walk to the counter to order, use the drive-thru, order ahead with the Dunkin app or get delivery. Curbside pickup is being expanded to some stores, according to a company post on Facebook.
- Frey’s Better Foods, 1575 Main St., Hellertown (610-838-6989): Frey’s is open Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit the store’s Facebook page for information about sale items and more.
- Hellertown Bakery, 612 Main St., Hellertown (610-838-1025). Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Call to order everything from cakes, pies and bread to sticky buns. Follow the bakery on Facebook for updates.
- Hellertown Crossroads Hotel, 1443 Main St., Hellertown (610-838-8278): Takeout and curbside pickup are available during regular business hours, which are Monday-Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 12 to 8 p.m. Frozen pizza is also available for purchase. Follow Crossroads on Facebook for updates.
- Limon Authentic Turkish Kebap House, 1111 Main St., Hellertown (484-851-3269): Limon is open for takeout only Monday-Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Call to place an order and follow Limon on Facebook for updates.
- Local Mama Catering Company, Hellertown (267-280-3699): Local Mama Catering specializes in private dinners, cooking classes, meal prep and celebrations of all kinds. Owner Beth is asking customers to consider purchasing a gift certificate at this time. Meals can also be ordered in advance to be delivered to a quarantined loved one. Call to place orders and for more information. Follow Local Mama on Facebook for updates.
- Lost Tavern Brewing, 782 Main St., Hellertown and 444 Main St., Bethlehem (Hellertown phone number: 484-851-3980; Bethlehem phone number: 610-419-0346). Both taprooms remain open for takeout purchases. In a Facebook post Monday the owners advised customers to call ahead for orders. Cans and crowlers are available at both locations along with plastic cups for sampling and disposing of in waste receptacles. No on-site consumption aside from samples is permitted. Follow Lost Tavern on Facebook for updates about food truck schedules and other news and information.
- McDonald’s, 14 Main St., Hellertown: The McDonald’s drive-thru and counter are open for takeout orders. The restaurant seating area and order kiosk are temporarily closed.
- Mystical Treatsss Cafe, 1310 Main St., Hellertown (484-851-3700): The cafe is assessing options for pickup and delivery. It will be closed through Wednesday, March 18. Like them on Facebook for updates.
- Rocco’s Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant, 1120 Main St., Hellertown (610-838-1414): Call for takeout and delivery orders. View their menu online. Follow Rocco’s on Facebook for updates.
- Saylors & Co., 1105 Main St., Hellertown (610-838-6363): Curbside pickup for grocery orders is now available. Follow on Facebook for updates about specials and more.
- Seven Sirens Brewing Company, 327 Broadway, Bethlehem (): Recently-opened Seven Sirens is encouraging customers to support local eateries with takeout purchases. In a post on their Facebook page its owners said to stay tuned because they’re “coming up with ways to quench your thirst.”
- Springtown Inn, 3258 Rt. 212, Springtown (610-346-7262): Curbside pickup is now available. Call to place your order and again when you arrive to pick it up. Special family-style meals are available. Follow the inn on Facebook for updates.
- Steel Club, 700 Linden Ave., Hellertown (610-838-7018, Option 1): Curbside pickup of food, beer and wine is now available Thursday through Sunday from noon to 7 p.m. Call to place an order and visit the website or Facebook for more information. (Orders left on voicemail must receive a callback for confirmation.)
- Vassi’s Drive-in, 1666 Main St., Hellertown (610-838-1877): In addition to takeout Vassi’s now offers curbside pickup. Credit card payments can be made over the phone. Call to let staff know when you arrive if you would like curbside delivery.
Representatives from the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce said Tuesday they are standing by and ready to help both restaurants and other local businesses weather the two-week shutdown.
“We are supporting our local businesses by being a voice for them and also promoting their special offers,” said chamber EVP for Affiliated Chambers Jessica O’Donnell. “For restaurants, many have curbside pickup and takeout deals.”
“We are encouraging people to continue to support local by purchasing gift cards to be used at a later date or to shop online with our local businesses as many of them have a large online/social media presence,” she added. “We understand that this may be a difficult time for our businesses, and we know that there is not a one-size-fits-all solution for everyone. However, just because many throughout our area are staying at home, it doesn’t mean we can’t support our local business community.”
O’Donnell encouraged local businesses that would like a hand with promoting their new options during the shutdown to reach out to her via email at jessicao@lehighvalleychamber.org or by calling 610-573-4010. Follow the chamber on Facebook for updates about local businesses and how they are innovating in order to serve their customers in new ways.