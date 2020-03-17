Local Restaurants Pivot to Offer Curbside Pickup, Carryout Meals, More

Local restaurants are facing an unusual business challenge due to the current coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. On Monday, Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all non-essential businesses–including bars and restaurants–to close for two weeks to help combat its spread. However, only the eateries’ dining rooms are required to close, which is why many in the area are expanding their offerings to include carryout and curbside pickup of food.

The following is a partial list of local restaurants and food-related businesses that are now offering takeout and/or curbside delivery or plan to in some form. Many businesses are also suggesting that customers can help support them during this challenging time by purchasing gift certificates or gift cards. If you would like your business added to the list, email information about what you are doing to josh@sauconsource.com. Thank you.

Representatives from the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce said Tuesday they are standing by and ready to help both restaurants and other local businesses weather the two-week shutdown.

“We are supporting our local businesses by being a voice for them and also promoting their special offers,” said chamber EVP for Affiliated Chambers Jessica O’Donnell. “For restaurants, many have curbside pickup and takeout deals.”

“We are encouraging people to continue to support local by purchasing gift cards to be used at a later date or to shop online with our local businesses as many of them have a large online/social media presence,” she added. “We understand that this may be a difficult time for our businesses, and we know that there is not a one-size-fits-all solution for everyone. However, just because many throughout our area are staying at home, it doesn’t mean we can’t support our local business community.”

O’Donnell encouraged local businesses that would like a hand with promoting their new options during the shutdown to reach out to her via email at jessicao@lehighvalleychamber.org or by calling 610-573-4010. Follow the chamber on Facebook for updates about local businesses and how they are innovating in order to serve their customers in new ways.