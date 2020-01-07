16 Eateries Participating in Hellertown-L. Saucon Restaurant Week

If you’re a foodie and you like a good deal, be sure to put Jan. 12-18 on your calendar. That’s when a record number of local eateries will be participating in the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce’s twice-yearly Restaurant Week.

A total of 16 restaurants in Hellertown, Lower Saucon Township and nearby areas are joining in on the food-themed event, in which they will offer prix fixe menus to encourage residents to dine locally.

“We are poised to have our BEST restaurant week ever,” said Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President Jessica O’Donnell, who helps organize the event. “We are so excited to include our local winery and both local craft breweries in the mix of restaurants for the first time! This is one of our chances throughout the year to showcase the Hellertown/Lower Saucon Area, all of its exquisite eateries, high quality breweries and a fantastic winery to our local residents and residents across the Lehigh Valley. You won’t want to miss out!”

Signed up to participate are Springtown Inn, DiMaio’s Family Ristorante & Pizzeria, McDonald’s of Hellertown, Taps Tavern, Braveheart Highland Pub, Ella’s Ristorante, Ye Olde Spring Valley Tavern, Hellertown Crossroads Hotel, Mystical Treatsss Café, Papa John’s-Hellertown, Wings On Main, Vassi’s Drive-in, Steel Club, Hop Hill Brewing, Black River Farms Vineyards and Lost Tavern Brewing.

Menus for the above eateries can be viewed online on the chamber’s website.

“Steel Club is excited to be participating in its first ever Restaurant Week,” said Steel Club General Manager Tom Butera. “It’s a great opportunity for folks who have not visited us yet to come in and try all we have to offer. Our restaurant week menus are going to be available during Brunch, Lunch and Dinner service, starting on Sunday the 12th with Brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Participating in Restaurant Week is a great way to showcase our most popular dishes to the entire Lehigh Valley, and most importantly for those who haven’t dined with us before,” commented Anna DiMaio, owner of DiMaio’s Family Ristorante and Pizzeria.

“In addition to experiencing some of the local flavors these restaurants have to offer, it’s also a great time to explore other attractions and activities nearby,” added O’Donnell.

Saucon Source is proud to be a bronze sponsor and one of a number of local businesses that are sponsoring January’s Hellertown-Lower Saucon Restaurant Week. Other local business sponsors include Saucon Valley Massage Therapy (silver), Quest Termite & Pest (bronze), Bucks Run Oil (bronze), Geoff Mosebach-State Farm Insurance (bronze), Farmers Insurance Wimbish Agency (supporting), iHeart Radio & WAEB (supporting), Lindsay Albert EA (supporting) and The Shoppe on Water Street (supporting).